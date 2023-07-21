Khosrork

Investment Overview

Since its initial public offering ("IPO") in 2011, which raised ~$68m via the issuance of 8.33m shares priced at $7.40 per share, Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) has been a phenomenal success story for its shareholders.

The Franklin, Tennessee headquartered company was founded in 2005 and at the time of its IPO, it operated a network of 34 behavioral health facilities with approximately 1,950 licensed beds in 18 states. According to the company's Q123 10Q submission (quarterly report):

At March 31, 2023, we operated 250 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 11,100 beds in 39 states and Puerto Rico. During the three months ended March 31, 2023, we added 106 beds to existing facilities. For the year ending December 31, 2023, we expect to add approximately 300 beds through additions to existing facilities, and we expect to open two wholly-owned facilities, two joint venture facilities and at least six CTCs.

Since its IPO, Acadia stock has risen in value by nearly 650%, trading at a price of $74 at the time of writing. As the quotation above shows, the company has grown from 34 facilities, to 250, yet the focus remains on driving rapid growth.

Revenue growth over the past decade has been impressive rather than supercharged, with total reported revenues growing from $1bn in 2014, to $2.7bn in 2022 - a compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of ~13%. Operating income has risen from $173m, to $460m (CAGR of 13%) and net income from $83m, to $278m (CAGR of 16%) over the same period.

Guidance for 2023, affirmed when Q1'23 earnings were announced, is for $2.82-$2.88bn of revenues, adjusted EBITDA of $635m-$675m, and adjusted earnings per diluted share of $3.10-$3.40. Operating cash flow is forecast to be $450-$500m.

It is a broadly positive outlook for the company, which has also promised long-term, 10-12% annual EBITDA growth to 2028 (in a recent investor presentation), with the forward price to earnings standing at ~23x, although there are a couple of reasons - at least - why investors may be a little more fearful than cheerful about the long-term outlook for the company.

Acadia's Business Model & Market Opportunity

According to the investor presentation mentioned above, Acadia considers itself to be the "#1 pure play behavioural health provider in the US", with 75k patients treated daily across four service lines - acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, comprehensive treatment centres and residential treatment centres - which accounted for, respectively, 51%, 22%, 16% and 11% of total revenues in 2022.

Acadia Healthcare footprint and facilities (investor presentation)

According to Acadia's 2022 10-K submission (annual report):

Acute inpatient psychiatric facilities provide a high level of care in order to stabilize patients that are either a threat to themselves or to others. The acute setting provides 24-hour observation, daily intervention and monitoring by psychiatrists.

No wonder then, that this is the main revenue driver for Acadia. There may be 151 comprehensive treatment centres ("CTCs"), but of these, ~135 are leased, whereas 91% of beds used at the other centres are fully owned.

Acadia market opportunity (investor presentation)

As we can see above, Acadia rates its market opportunity at ~$100bn, and growing in the high single digit percentages annually.

The main growth drivers are based on the number of patients with mental health diseases that are not currently being treated - 30m, the company estimates, and a growing awareness of what mental illness is and how it should be treated. The fragmented industry dynamics also leave room for growth through M&A.

Acadia strategy for growth (investor presentation)

Finally, the above slide outlines the growth Acadia believes it can achieve, and the levers it will have to pull to meet its targets. In short, the strategy revolves around adding more beds - if the business model is not broken, then why fix it? - and investing in technology in order to create cost efficiencies.

If Acadia does grow EBITDA by 10% per annum, by 2028 it should reach a value of >$1bn, by my calculation. In FY23, the forecast is for EBITDA of ~$655m, and earnings per share of ~$3.25, which works out at net income of ~$300m, which is ~45% of the EBITDA figure. As such, in 2028, we can estimate net income would be ~$485m, or ~$5.30 per share, giving a long-term forward price to earnings ratio of ~14x.

Growing Pains - When Scaling Up Begins To Plateau

A forward PE of 14x is an attractive, if not compelling figure, but it should be noted that Acadia is now reliant on its business model continuing to outperform as a larger more mature company, as it did when it was "scaling up" i.e. transforming from a promising startup into an established, profitable business.

The company now has ~23k employees, and with so many facilities and staff comes potential for mismanagement and reputational damage. For example, Acadia's share price dipped last week as it was revealed the company had been a defendant in a case in which $485m was awarded in damages after a child placed in foster care was a victim of abuse. The centre that was the subject of abuse is no longer in business, but this type of situation speaks to the fact that behavioural health is a challenging field that presents unique challenges.

On a more pragmatic note, we can see that Acadia's centres are heavily concentrated in certain regions, notably Pennsylvania, California, Arizona and Tennessee - according to the company's 2022 10K submission, these four regions alone accounted for ~33% of revenues last year.

On the one hand, that makes Acadia vulnerable to any changes in mental healthcare legislation in these regions, but in another sense, it may mean that the company has already picked the "low hanging fruit" i.e., the regions best suited to its business model, and that having reached saturation in these markets, venturing into new territories could be more challenging.

Another area of concern is the company's heavy reliance on Medicare and Medicaid programs, which accounted for 66% of its continuing operations revenue in 2022, the 10K reveals. Recently, when downgrading Acadia from a "Hold" to a "Sell", analysts at Deutsche bank questioned whether the ~40% margins Acadia earns from Medicaid are sustainable long term.

The Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services ("CMS") has made no secret of the fact it plans to look at whether it is paying too much to healthcare payors and institutions, and wasting tax payer money in the process, and most of the reimbursement regulations that Acadia is heavily reliant upon are subject to constant review, meaning there is no certainty that what is reimburse-able this year will continue to be so next year.

A good example of this would be treating victims of the opioid epidemic, an area that Acadia is heavily reliant upon, although the recent introduction of the Mainstream Addiction Treatment ("MAT") act has removed the requirement for physicians to obtain an "X-Waiver" before administering e.g. buprenorphine to opioid addicts. This waiver now makes it easier for patients to access treatment, which could impact on the number of patients going to Acadia clinics to access them, Deutsche analysts believe.

Labor costs is another potential problem for Acadia. The company states in its 10K that:

Like most healthcare providers, our facilities have experienced rising labor costs and turnover, and we have resorted to using more expensive contract labor at certain of our facilities. In some markets, the availability and retention of qualified medical personnel have become significant operating issues to healthcare providers, including at certain of our facilities.

Going forward, will Acadia be able to source the labour it requires at a price that supports its expansion plans?

And finally, expansion itself could be tricky. On its Q1'23 earnings call, Acadia's CEO told analysts:

We're fortunate to have a strong balance sheet that provides the flexibility to pursue M&A opportunities as well as make the necessary investments to support our other strategic growth pathways.

That may be a slight exaggeration, however, as Acadia reported a cash position of just $63m as of Q1'23, albeit, accounts receivable was $346m, and total current assets $538m. On the flipside, current liabilities stood at $378.1, and long-term debt was reported as $1.4bn.

Acadia lists debt as one its most prominent risk factors in its 2022 10K, and debt was the primary reason why the business sold its UK operations in 2021, for net proceeds of $1.425bn. The 10K states as follows:

Our debt could adversely affect our financial health and prevent us from fulfilling our obligations under our financing arrangements.

Servicing our debt will require a significant amount of cash. Our ability to generate sufficient cash to service our debt depends on many factors beyond our control.

We are subject to a number of restrictive covenants, which may restrict our business and financing activities.

Despite our current debt level, we may incur significant additional amounts of debt, which could further exacerbate the risks associated with our debt.

If we default on our obligations to pay our debt, we may not be able to make payments on our financing arrangements.

Every company is obliged to discuss its debt when listing risks in their 10K submissions, but in Acadia's case its debt does look genuinely problematic, restricting its ability to grow. In FY22, interest expense alone was $70m, or 2.7% of revenues. In 2021 and 2022 interest expense was $77m, and $158m - cash that could have usefully been deployed on growth is instead being diverted to servicing the debt. Total debt may not be much more than 2.5x forecast EBITDA, but nevertheless, it will weigh on the company's valuation, and it seems management believes it is as likely to increase as decrease in the foreseeable future.

Concluding Thoughts - Fearful, Or Cheerful? How To Value Acadia Ahead Of Q2'23 Earnings

As stated in my intro, Acadia has rewarded early shareholders with an incredible, 650% return on its IPO price of $7.00. But past performance, as every investor knows, is not a reliable indicator of future performance, and with a market cap valuation today of $6.9bn, is there any more upside to look forward to as the company matures and faces new challenges associated with a fully "scaled up" company?

The vast majority of Acadia's growth has taken place since 2020. In March of that year, after the pandemic related market selloff, shares were valued at just $13. Since that time, the growth has been more or less non-stop, far outpacing the company's actual performance over that period, as we can see below:

Acadia quarterly income statements (Seeking Alpha)

When we consider the risk-reward, and think about management's forecast EBITDA growth of 10-12%, and my estimated forward PE ratio of 14x, and then consider the risks in play - the need to expand into new territories, pressure on margins and reimbursement policy from the CMS, the relaxation of rules around prescribing anti-opioid therapies, labor costs, and debt - is there a strong case for the continued growth of Acadia's share price.

Ultimately, I am not sure management makes a strong enough case for growth to realise significant share price gains at the present time. Analysts believe Q2'23 normalised EPS will be ~$0.88, and revenues will come in ~$711m, and these may be tricky targets for management to reach. Even if there is some slight outperformance, will the FY23 guidance be lifted significantly?

I doubt it will, and that is no shame on Acadia which appears to have built a successful, profitable, business. As with all fast growth startups, however, there comes a time when growth and valuation plateau as a company wrestles with the problems of becoming a mature company that is not as flexible and agile as it once was.

Acadia has not become a bad company overnight - far from it - but I suspect its valuation has reached a saturation point and that there may well be cheaper entry points presenting themselves to investors over the next couple of years. Growth is rarely as linear as that experienced by Acadia in recent years, especially as the business model matures, and plateaus.