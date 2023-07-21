Alaska Airlines (ALK) is, depending on the metric used, the 5th or 6th largest U.S. airline, behind the four major airlines, Delta ( DAL ), United ( UAL ) and Southwest ( LUV ), and neck-and-neck with JetBlue ( JBLU ) (at least until the Spirit acquisition closes, assuming it does). The airline is entrenched into the west coast of the United States, with five hubs in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Anchorage that it primarily operates to and from.

I'm recommending a Hold rating on the shares of Alaska Airlines (NYSE: ALK ). The company has a solid financial outlook through this year and beyond but after a 40%+ run from the March lows, and given it is nearing a double-digits multiple on 2023 estimated earnings, it feels like there is not a tremendous amount of upside in the near-term. The long-term outlook continues to be positive in my view, however.

Alaska did not issue any dilutive securities during the pandemic and has come through it with its financial standing substantially intact. In addition, the airline has initiated the next phase of its growth strategy, with remaining firm orders at March 31 of 119 aircraft - roughly 100 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, with the balance of Embraer 175s primarily for its regional Horizon Air subsidiary. It has embarked on a prudent growth strategy which emphasizes frequencies, aircraft gauge, cost consciousness and its balance sheet strength.

I anticipate that the company will end the year with gross debt of approximately two times EBITDAR and net debt of approximately one turn. My forecast is that these ratios will remain stable, if not slightly improve, over the next few years despite the $4+ billion of capital expenditures from 2024-2026. I anticipate this despite my assumption that Alaska will need to do some borrowing to support its growth, an assumption that may prove to be conservative if the business generates sufficient cash flows. Alaska is second to Southwest in Net Debt / EBITDAR, leading all of its other larger peers in addition to smaller ones like Spirit and Frontier. The company also ended the first quarter with approximately $2.8 billion in liquidity and an intent to maintain this level near the top of its 15-25% of revenues range. In addition, it has sustained its industry-leading pre-tax margin performance, something that Alaska Air has been able to achieve for 11 of the past 13 full years and believes it will be able to continue into 2023.

My forecast against the analyst community's forecast can be found below. In addition, management has previously guided to $5.50 - $7.50 in 2023 full-year earnings. My forecast only includes the recently indicated $100 million of annual buybacks, which I believe could be very conservative if performance comes at or above my expectations:

The balance sheet has been and will continue to be a source of strength that will allow the company to prudently pursue its objectives with respect to growing the business.

Capital allocation and potential dividend renewal

Based on excess capital forecast to be generated by the business, it is not a reach to see dividends and/or buybacks reinstated in size in the not-too-distant future. The Company announced plans to resume share repurchases in 2023. The program has remaining authorization of $438 million. Management guided to a very modest $100 million in 2023 repurchases to offset dilution, while the dividend does not sound likely to be reintroduced this year. Provided that the business performs as expected and the company is able to increase profitability while managing its debt and capex requirements, the potential for meaningful dividends and/or buybacks will exist over time.

Fleet upgrade and simplification

Alaska has substantially completed its fleet reduction goals, and incurred substantial associated charges, on its Q400 and A320 fleets. The Embraer 175 and Boeing 737 MAX aircraft replacing these respective fleets are larger, have more premium seats, and are already operated by the airline. This harmonization should have both revenue and cost benefits going forward as more of the aircraft, in particular the 737 MAX aircraft, are introduced into the company's fleet. The 10 A321s are set to leave the fleet in September, and the company expects to incur another $300-350 million in special charges related to this exit. However, this should finally end the huge special fleet-related charges the company will have taken in 2022 and 2023 and the market can focus solely on the company's core operating results.

Second-quarter earnings preview

Alaska reports its second-quarter results next week and has its earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 25 at 11:30am ET / 8:30am PT. As I mention above, they previously guided to $5.50 - $7.50 in full-year EPS, a relatively wide range that they will perhaps be able to refine during their call. This would be a similar outcome to folks like Delta and United who have updated and narrowed their guidance during their respective earnings releases. I would look for any commentary on free cash flow views for the remainder of this year and beyond, as Alaska will take delivery of 52 Boeing and 7 Embraer aircraft over 2024-25. The airline's ability to pay for most or all of these from operating cash flows will go a long way towards indicating whether the dividends and/or more significant buybacks I believe are possible will be, in particular without the incurrence of much incremental debt. It is also worth staying tuned to management's views on costs (CASMex) in light of continuing market developments and the labor contracts agreed by some of the airline's peers.

Risks to investment thesis

Economic recession

Though recession may eventually result from Fed tightening, a garden variety recession would likely pale in comparison to the impact of the pandemic on the airline industry. Alaska came through COVID, the industry's worst-ever crisis, in reasonably good shape, with plenty of unencumbered assets and its solid balance sheet intact. It has plenty of levers that it can pull in the event that things get choppy in the macroeconomy.

Labor situation

A potential concern for the U.S. airline industry at large, given record revenues and profits and supply constraints in the market, is the need to hire additional pilots and staff to return the industry to allow the industry to surpass pre-COVID volumes. Agreements at Delta and most recently, United, with their pilots show the cost pressures remain something that remains a concern for the industry. Alaska entered into 5 different labor-related contracts in 2022, a bit before these pressures became as pronounced as they have in recent months. However, it appears that some of them may have catch-up or true-up type provisions that could be triggered by some of the agreements being inked by its competitors. This is something that should be closely monitored in the coming months to assess what impact, if any, may be felt by the company.

Elevated fuel prices

Fuel prices are likely to serve as a tailwind in Alaska's second-quarter results, which will have the effect of reducing CASM and increasing EPS. However, last year fuel was a significant impediment between the rise in oil prices and the crack spread between jet fuel and oil. The forward curve will say what it will say, but ultimately airlines aren't in the fuel forecasting business and are susceptible to rapid rises in fuel expenses. Alaska, unlike most of its peers, does engage in a fuel-hedging program for 20% of its anticipated fuel needs through the use of out-of-the-money call options. This can serve as a shield in the event fuel prices rise and a net cost as fuel declines; however, their primary purpose is to reduce volatility in Alaska's results and operations. All U.S. carriers do not have to contend with the currency mismatch related to fuel and debt costs being in U.S. dollars that many foreign airlines deal with. Finally, the delivered and upcoming 737 MAX aircraft will, between more efficient engine technology in addition to their upgauge from existing equipment, will also provide a modest hedge by reducing fuel consumption.

Interest rates and inflation

Alaska's debt is 75-80% fixed rate which has an average rate of only 3.5% and should at least partially insulate it from the rise in interest rates that has occurred over 2022-23. In addition, the fact that I forecast net debt will remain relatively stable over the next few years should mean that cash earnings should provide some cover in the event that interest rates stay elevated or increase further. As I mention above, if you believe that the airline growing should increase its air traffic liability and therefore its cash balance held on an ongoing basis, it is likely that my forecast is conservative and that net debt (and even gross debt) could well decrease over the coming years despite Alaska's aircraft order commitments.

Conclusion

Alaska trades around or at a small premium to some of its peer group, with the exception of Southwest. Based upon the above factors, particularly the pristine balance sheet and strong financial performance, it seems reasonable to say that some premium, albeit modest, may be warranted relative to other airlines. The shares have had a strong run in recent weeks, so I would not be an aggressive buyer here. However, I also view the downside as relatively limited, so I would put this as a more "positive" Hold than some of my other Hold rating on the likes of Frontier, for instance.