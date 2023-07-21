Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Alaska Air: Value Remains, But Is Now The Time To Buy?

Jul. 21, 2023 10:57 AM ETAlaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)2 Comments
Grey Ghost Capital profile picture
Grey Ghost Capital
61 Followers

Summary

  • Alaska Airlines is recommended as a 'Hold' due to its solid financial outlook, despite a 40% run from March lows and nearing double-digit multiples on 2023 estimated earnings.
  • The airline has a strong balance sheet, with gross debt expected to be around two times EBITDAR by year-end, and plans to resume share repurchases in 2023 with remaining authorization of $438 million.
  • Risks to the investment thesis include economic recession, labor costs, elevated fuel prices, and interest rates and inflation; however, the company's financial strength and growth strategy will help manage these.
Eldred Rock Lighthouse, a historic lighthouse adjacent to Lynn Canal in Alaska

John Morrison/E+ via Getty Images

I'm recommending a Hold rating on the shares of Alaska Airlines (NYSE:ALK). The company has a solid financial outlook through this year and beyond but after a 40%+ run from the March lows, and given it is nearing a double-digits multiple

12
This article was written by

Musings on stocks and other securities with a focus on value, catalysts and asset-rich businesses, primarily in the transportation space.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

S
Sid393
Today, 11:23 AM
Premium
Comments (244)
Good balance sheet and selling at forward P/e less than 10. Now is the time to buy. The stock will be 60-70 bucks by the end of the year.
OverTheHorizon profile picture
OverTheHorizon
Today, 11:22 AM
Premium
Comments (11.12K)
Great airline—overvalued stock:

“Risks to the investment thesis include economic recession, labor costs, elevated fuel prices, and interest rates and inflation“
