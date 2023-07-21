Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Pitney Bowes: UPS Strike Makes The Turnaround Story Even Stronger

Jul. 21, 2023 11:09 AM ETPitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)4 Comments
Danil Sereda
Summary

  • Pitney Bowes is a $670-million market cap shipping, mailing, and technology company that offers services to various clients globally.
  • In recent years, things have not looked good for the firm. But the activist investor has managed to get on the board with a series of ambitious plans for change.
  • Pitney Bowes seems to have the necessary resources and capabilities to handle the potential increase in shipping volume from businesses making the switch from UPS.
  • Despite some risks, I believe that PBI is worth paying attention to, given the internal processes currently underway at the company, as well as taking into account the recent news about the strike by workers of one of its main competitors.
Pitney Bowes Canada Head Office in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

JHVEPhoto

The Company

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) is a $670-million market cap shipping, mailing, and technology company that offers services to various clients globally. It operates through 3 segments as per the latest 10-Q:

  1. Global E-commerce [41.75% of total sales], which provides

This article was written by

Danil Sereda
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in PBI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

petergo007
Today, 11:40 AM
any thoughts on the merits of an investment in the PBI baby bonds PBI-B ?

TIA
Justin Dopierala
Today, 11:30 AM
Good article and good job covering how things with be changing with Hestia as well as the potential UPS strike. I still think the odds of a UPS strike are low, but there's no question that the risk of it should have already driven incremental business to FedEx and PBI.

I would add... the odds of a second activist getting involved are probably north of 90%. If the current BOD does not remove Lautenbach, then a second proxy contest will remove him in less than year. Will he go kicking and screaming or just accept his fate as a horrible leader after a much over-hyped tenure at IBM?
Robotechx20
Today, 11:15 AM
Until Lautenberg is out on his backside, there is no turnaround.
Justin Dopierala
Today, 11:35 AM
@Robotechx20 I disagree with this. Hestia can do a lot more than people realize with 4 board seats. Furthermore, the market will soon start pricing in the very scenario you are calling for once a second activist announces a campaign.
