Investment Thesis

I believe CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) is trading at an extremely cheap price as of July 12, 2023. The stock is trading within 6% of its 52-week low and is 52% off its 52-week high. CVS's price-to-earnings (P/E) valuation is 20% below its 5-year average, indicating that it is trading at a hefty discount. Sales grew by 10% in 2022, and they are expected to grow by another 8% in 2023. However, analyst expectations for earnings per share are for a slight decline of just over 1%. Morningstar investment research platform rates the stock at 5 stars, which is a strong buy, and puts a $113 fair value target on the stock.

CVS has been punished since the start of 2022, dropping by 31.58% to the high 60s and low 70s. In my opinion, this has been an unjustified move. CVS has been closely tied to its relative peer Walgreens, which has fallen even more, by 42.39%. Walgreens' (WBA) decline is more reasonable. WBA Management made some regrettable decisions and lacked diversification from its original and outdated business model. WBA is heavily leveraged based on its last 10-Q, meaning it has lots of debt and does not have nearly the cash flow that CVS has. Lastly, WBA just cut its earnings forecast and now expects a 20% drop in EPS due to struggling stores.

CVS has done an amazing job diversifying away from being just a brick-and-mortar retailer, unlike Walgreens. In 2018, CVS acquired Aetna for $70 billion, making it the largest healthcare acquisition in industry history (CVS-Aetna merger). It also recently completed the acquisition of Signify Health and Oak Street Health in March and April. The company is now so much more than just a retailer, and because investors have not yet fully recognized this, CVS trades at a steep discount. The stock trades at 8.3x P/E, which is well below the industry average and its own historical levels. I suggest looking to establish a long position here, given the impeccable risk-to-reward and consistent cash flow.

Why There is Opportunity

Cash Flow

CVS operates through three segments: Pharmacy, Health Care Benefits, and Health Services. Health Services and Health Care Benefits both grew by more than 12% year-over-year (YoY) in the first quarter, while the Pharmacy segment grew at a slower 7%. The Benefits segment currently generates the least amount of revenue, but I expect it to see the most growth going forward. It is also the most profitable segment, with 7% operating margins, which will help boost EPS at a steady rate. The recent acquisitions have helped accelerate growth and diversify away from its aging stores.

In 2023, CVS management now forecasts after Q1 earnings that it will generate between $12.5 and $13.5 billion in total operating cash flow. The company is a cash cow, with $17.7 billion in free cash flow (FCF). By dividing the company's FCF by the number of shares outstanding, we can calculate CVS's FCF per share, which is an amazing $13.59. This indicates high financial flexibility and steady cash flow to pay off debts and expenses. We can also calculate the FCF yield by dividing the FCF per share by the stock price, which gives us 19.2%. I typically look for a FCF yield of 8-12% in value stocks, implying good cash flow. However, 19% tells me that the company is in great shape for longevity. For comparison, Walgreens has a FCF per share of only $2.5 and a yield of 8.2%.

Mergers & Acquisitions

Investors are also undervaluing the company's three latest acquisitions: Aetna, Signify Health, and Oak Street Health. Each purchase has allowed CVS to better understand its customers' needs and enhance its presence in the home and outside of CVS's traditional stores.

Aetna was a pure play in the insurance business.

Signify Health is a leading technology service company that allows CVS to close gaps in care, identify chronic conditions, and address social determinants of health.

Oak Street Health is a Medicare-focused primary care company that, when paired with CVS's offerings, will help forge a premier value-based primary care solution.

CVS bought Oak Street Health and Signify Health with cash and available resources. They did not have to give up shares (diluting shareholders) or take on extended debt for these acquisitions. This is a great sign and shows the strength of the company's balance sheet. CVS is a cash cow and proved it when paying a combined $18 billion for the two companies over the last three years with no major problems.

Pairing the three companies with CVS's large customer base and stores nationwide gives the company an even stronger brand. They have diversified away from being just a pharmacy and retailer. They now offer a complete package of healthcare products, where they can help customers from start to finish. They already have thousands of stores with clinics across the country, and now they are helping customers outside of the store with their healthcare needs.

Cheap Valuation

CVS is trading at 8.3x earnings, which is extremely cheap compared to its historical valuations. In the past 10 years, it has traded below an 8.5x valuation for less than 2 years. Its 10-year average is 12.7x, and its 5-year average is 10x earnings. Theoretically, if the company met its target EPS of $8.58 and traded at 10x P/E, the price would be $85. At 12.7x, the price would be $105. The sector median is even higher, at 20x earnings. This shows that there is high upside potential and less risk. The company's lowest P/E in history is 7.3x, and using analyst estimates of $8.58 for EPS would put the stock at $62 (-11%).

Not only is the company cheap based on profits, but also on its revenues. CVS is trading at a 0.43 enterprise value to sales (EV/S) ratio. This indicates that investors are paying less for each unit of sales, and a ratio of less than one is considered cheap. CVS historically trades at a 0.6x EV/S, which shows 39% upside to its 5- and 10-year average.

Below, I have attached a next 12-month (NTM) price target scenario based on the company's projected earnings and historical valuations. I noticed that the company trades at an extremely favorable risk-to-reward ratio of 4.9x, and a 19% discount from my base fair value.

I mentioned earlier that CVS expects EPS to decrease by just over 1% in 2023. However, the stock is still undervalued, as you can see above. Analysts forecast 3.5% EPS growth in 2024 and 11% growth in 2025 (data from Koyfin). Based on current prices, this would make future P/E even cheaper at 8.0x 2024 earnings and 7.2x 2025. If management continues to execute its plan of buying back shares, increasing the dividend, and growing sales, CVS will be a long-term investor's dream.

Dividend Protected

CVS is clearly generating a lot of cash, as evidenced by its cash on hand. This has translated into a reliable dividend yield. The company currently has a 3.5% dividend yield, which pays out $2.42 per share (DPS). CVS has paid its dividend for 34 consecutive years and has never had to cut it. In March 2023, CVS announced that it would raise its dividend by $0.60 per share to $2.42. This was a 10% increase and an indication that the company has excess cash on hand.

Risk

The stock may appear cheap, but there may be a reason for that. As I always say, valuations are earned, not given. Therefore, we need to identify the risks.

First and foremost, the stores are suffering. They are expensive, old, and difficult to staff. People are no longer shopping at CVS or Walgreens because they can't match Walmart or Amazon's low prices. Most of the stores are outdated, and theft has been a major problem, costing millions. Staffing is no easier, as no one wants to work in retail for minimum wage without tips. Walgreens has been hit the hardest by theft, and CVS is not far behind. Their current solution of locking everything up is not working.

Based on analysts' consensus EPS is expected to decline by 1.3% this year, and sales are expected to decline by 2% in 2024. The healthcare industry is facing moderate headwinds, with higher medical costs and more people catching up on medical procedures. The healthcare industry is expected to grow at a steady rate of just above 5% through 2031, which is slightly lower than the target of 7-8% for U.S. healthcare spending.

Overall, these risks indicate short-term turmoil for the stock. The stock is currently "in the doghouse," and until there is some good news or a strong quarter with earnings that beat analysts' estimates and guidance is raised, I expect the stock to be stagnant.

Conclusion

I believe CVS is a no-brainer buy under $70 per share. The stock is trading at undeserved historically low valuations and is being punished for the failures of its peers. CVS currently has a $90 billion market capitalization, but I believe the business is worth well over $100 billion. Cash flow will continue to increase and pile up, and management knows how to use capital allocation. Recent history of mergers and acquisitions (M&A), balance sheet management, and strategic decisions indicate to me that CVS is getting ready for another run. Especially after seeing how the stock shook off the bad news from Walgreens cutting earnings earlier this month. A pullback under $70 would be a gift, and I expect to reenter the stock. Be patient and trust what the numbers are telling us: The stock deserves to go higher.