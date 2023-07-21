Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CVS Health: Undervalued Long-Term Gem

Jul. 21, 2023 11:24 AM ETCVS Health Corporation (CVS)WBA3 Comments
Jake Blumenthal
Summary

  • CVS Health is trading at a significant discount, with its price-to-earnings valuation below its five-year average.
  • CVS Health has diversified away from being a brick-and-mortar retailer, acquiring Aetna, Signify Health and Oak Street Health, which has not yet been fully recognized by investors.
  • Despite an expected EPS decline of just over 1% in 2023, I believe CVS is undervalued with high financial flexibility and steady cash flow, making it a recommended long-term hold.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Jake Blumenthal as a new contributor.

CVS To Shorten Pharmacy Hours Due To Ongoing Pharmacist Shortage

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

My name is Jake Blumenthal, I am a Wealth Management Advisor & Portfolio Analyst at Meridian Wealth Management, a registered investment advisory. I use a combination of financial, technical, and macroeconomic analysis to form investment thesis and opinions. I research growth and value companies along with all types of funds and themes. I look for short term trends and long term opportunities. Utilizing different valuation methods and modeling techniques I strive to find opportunity for investors to grow portfolios and mitigate risk.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Jake Blumenthal is a Registered Investment Advisor and Portfolio Analyst with Meridian Wealth Management, a SEC Registered Investment Advisor. The views and opinions expressed in the following content are solely those of Jake Blumenthal and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of his employer, Meridian Wealth Management. The content provided is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice or a recommendation to engage in any investment or financial strategy. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial professional before making any investment decisions. Meridian Wealth Management does not endorse or take responsibility for any content shared by Jake Blumenthal outside of his official duties at the company.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

mag1205
Today, 11:47 AM
Comments (7.69K)
Good article about CV's.
Drug store chains have been the major casualty of Amazon and smaller chains like Rite Aid may not survive.
brownb57
Today, 11:36 AM
Premium
Comments (30)
I’m long term in CVS. My cost basis is $57 per share. I agree with you that shares are a big bargain below $70. Thank you for your analysis.
Jake Blumenthal
Today, 11:54 AM
Comments (2)
@brownb57 Great buy in price and appreciate the kind feedback! More analysis to come...
