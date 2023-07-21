imaginima

Introduction

As a dividend growth investor, I seek new investment opportunities in income-producing assets. I often add to my existing positions when I find them attractive. I also use market volatility to my advantage by starting new positions to diversify my holdings and increase my dividend income for less capital.

I bought shares in MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) back in the Covid meltdown. The dividend yield was 30% during that period, and I believed the risk-reward play was compelling. I figured that under any non-apocalyptic scenario, the share is oversold. Three years have passed, and MPLX is resilient. It is time to revisit this MLP, as I may consider adding to my position.

I will analyze MPLX using my methodology for analyzing dividend growth stocks. I am using the same method to make it easier to compare researched companies. I will examine the company's fundamentals, valuation, growth opportunities, and risks. I will then try to determine if it's a good investment.

Seeking Alpha's company overview shows that:

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas, gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Fundamentals

The revenues of MPLX have increased by over 2000% over the last decade, but as MLPs tend to issue shares, this figure is a bit misleading. Therefore, I prefer looking at the revenues per share, which increased by 45% over that decade. The company can enjoy higher sales either by increasing volumes from new projects and higher utilization or by enjoying higher prices of commodities. In the future, as seen on Seeking Alpha, the analyst consensus expects MPLX's sales to decline 3% annually in the medium term.

Data by YCharts

The EPS (earnings per share) has increased by 276% over the last decade, which means it has almost quadrupled. The company grew its EPS faster than its sales due to improved margins. Higher volumes and lower costs have sent the operating margin to 40%, making MPLX extremely profitable compared to the 30% margin last year. When looking at the MLPS's preferred metric for earnings, the DCF (distributable cash flow), we see that it has almost tripled on a per share basis, also an extremely healthy growth rate. In the future, as seen on Seeking Alpha, the analyst consensus expects MPLX to keep growing EPS at an annual rate of ~5% in the medium term.

Data by YCharts

The dividend is the company's most attractive trait. The current dividend payment is $0.775 every quarter, following a 10% increase in November. Despite its size, the dividend seems safe, as the company is paying 76% of its EPS and 63% of its DCF. With a coverage ratio of 1.6, the company has plenty of wiggle room, and I believe investors can rely on that 9% payment in the medium term. The future dividend increases will likely align with the DCF increases in the mid-single digits range.

Data by YCharts

In addition to the attractive dividend, companies return capital to shareholders via buybacks. Usually, MLPs tend to avoid buybacks as they issue shares to raise capital. This was the case for MPLX until 2020, as the number of shares increased as the company grew. However, the company has been buying back shares, with $800M in its current plan. As long as the share price is low and the dividend yield is 9%, the return on buying back its shares is attractive.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

The P/E (price to earnings) ratio, when using the forecasted EPS for 2023, stands at 10. When using the forecasted DCF, it stands at 7. Paying ten times EPS for a company that is growing solidly and is paying an attractive dividend is a decent deal. The current valuation is higher than in 2022 but has been mostly flat since January. Therefore, I believe that the current entry price is fair.

Data by YCharts

The graph below from Fast Graphs also implies that the current valuation is fair. The operating cash flow has increased by 6% over the last decade. This figure aligns with the current forecasted growth rate of 5%. The current price-to-operating cash flow ratio is seven, compared to the average of 8. Therefore, we have a slightly lower growth rate with a slightly lower valuation. Thus, in my opinion, the shares are fairly valued.

Fast Graphs

Opportunities

The current most promising growth opportunity for MPLX is the American journey toward lower emissions and pollution. Natural gas is pushing away coal as the leading source for electricity generation. Therefore, there is a growing demand for natural gas. Coal still represents 20% of the energy mix. Therefore, there is still more room for additional demand for natural gas, and MPLX is well-positioned to capitalize on it.

Another opportunity is the size of the operation. MPLX works with both natural gas and oil. It operates in the Midwest but also Texas and Alaska. Therefore, the company can capitalize on opportunities from different products and from various oil and gas in other regions. Its size also protects it from possible competition, as the barrier to entry is high as peers must invest heavily to own a similar network.

MPLX

Hydrogen is another growth opportunity. When it comes to natural gas, the company doesn't simply transport it. It also processes it, stores it, and offers trucking and marine services for it. Therefore, the company is well-positioned for the increased use of hydrogen in industry and as an energy source. Hydrogen is a clean energy source that can be processed from natural gas, and therefore, it serves as an opportunity for MPLX to grow its business toward renewable energy.

MPLX

Risks

Natural gas has a positive trajectory in the United States. There is a growing demand for it as it replaces coal for electricity generation and, in the future, will be used to produce hydrogen. Oil, however, is in a different position. Oil represents the majority of MPLX business, and we see a growing trend of transportation electrification worldwide. Therefore, it is hard to believe that we will see a significant increase in oil demand, especially in the United States and other Western countries.

Another risk for the company is its debt level. The company has $20.7B in debt, and its EBITDA is close to $6B. Therefore, the debt-to-EBITDA ratio stands at 3.5. The debt level is not high compared to other peers in the industry. However, higher rates will make the new debt more expensive with additional interest expenses. In addition, it will make it harder to finance new projects, and the projects funded will offer a lower net return.

The last risk is the prices of commodities. The company processes natural gas and sells products. Changes in the prices of commodities may lower its revenues. In addition, price changes may lead to lower utilization and volume, decreasing sales and margins. Therefore, an economic slowdown may risk the company twice—lower demand with lower utilization and product prices.

Conclusions

To conclude, MPLX is a very solid MLP. Since 2012, when it became an independent company, it has grown its sales and EPS, which led to higher DCF that fueled dividends and even buybacks in the last three years. The company is trading for what I believe is a fair valuation. It offers investors some decent growth opportunities and a high barrier to entry due to its massive infrastructure.

There are risks to the investment thesis, especially as rates are higher today, and there is uncertainty regarding the business environment and the oil demand. However, at seven times DCF and with a 9% dividend yield which looks pretty safe, I believe the shares are attractive, and I think the company is a BUY.