This post is to provide my thoughts on Alfen (OTCPK:ALFNF) business and stock. I am recommending a buy rating for the stock as I expect the business to achieve the EUR1 billion revenue target. Assuming the business achieves EUR 1 billion in FY26, it translates to a potential upside of 60%.

Despite a 19% year-over-year increase in Q1 revenue to €113.2 m, this was 7% lower than consensus estimates of €122 m, primarily due to the 14% decline in EV Charging to €47 m, due to a 32% volume decline caused by destocking, primarily in the home segment. Smart Grids grew by 22%, and Energy Storage grew by 285%, both at much lower margins, but both contributed to overall top line growth. As a direct result of these mix effects, gross margin fell by 360bps to 32.2%. Note that EV charging has a much higher gross margin than Energy Storage (slightly more than 2x diff). As a result, adj EBITDA dropped 26% to €12.7 million, implying 11.2% margin, driven by operational deleverage due from the 32% lower volumes in EV Charging.

It is evident at this point that EV charging is likely to continue facing pressure in the near-term, as destocking remains a big pressure, especially in the European EV charging market. In order to reassure investors, management updated shareholders during the capital market day on the company's medium-term profitability goals.

Mid-term projections issued by management for the years 2025-2027 call for revenues of at least EUR1 billion. Management also restated its target margin for adjusted EBITDA, which stands at 15-20%. While this may not necessarily be cause for alarm, I noticed that the guidance for adjusted EBITDA margin assumes a margin decline of 0.5% from 2022's 18% margin at the midpoint. Management's focus on energy storage systems, which have a lower margin but are expected to grow faster than the markets for chargers and smart grids, is reflected in this guidance, in my opinion. Since energy storage systems have the lowest gross margin, the group's gross margin will be diluted as a result of the change in mix. Management plans to maintain the same adj. EBITDA margin by increasing operational leverage through increased facility automation and decreased overhead costs. There are a couple of levers here that management needs to pull off successfully to achieve its guidance (growth initiatives and productivity gains). But, the qualitative way to assess the possibility of hitting the high end of the guide is that since Alfen has previously achieved an EBITDA margin of 18%, it certainly has the potential to achieve the high end of its mid-term adjusted EBITDA margin guidance (20%).

Alfen's successful penetration of the DC charging market is another intriguing aspect that may drive long-term growth. The company, which previously only produced AC chargers, has expanded its offerings with the introduction of its first DC charger. The charger's charging capacity of 30kW indicates 36% faster charging than its AC product, but unlike ultra-fast charging stations, it only serves destination charging. Parking lots in commercial districts will be a major application area because consumers generally favor faster charging options. However, I should point out that this is a very competitive market with pure charging companies like Blink Charging fully vested to compete, despite management's assertion that the new product was developed in response to customer demand.

The DC charger will be released in the Benelux countries in 2H23, with a European rollout to follow. The ultimate goal is to break into the DC chargers market that can produce up to 60 kilowatts of power. Despite the fact that the technology is different, I think DC chargers in this power range can generate economies of scale when combined with the production of AC chargers. It may be early, but this business idea has the potential for a longer growth runway and larger absolute profits.

I believe the fair value for Alfen based on my model is EUR 94. My model assumptions are that: Alfen will grow as per management's medium-term guidance, achieving EUR 1 billion in revenue between FY25 and FY27. I expect Alfen to hit EUR 1 billion in FY26, the midpoint of the target. This growth is underpinned by the strong underlying growth in storage. While margin might be dilutive, I believe the market is valuing the business on a growth basis given the TAM, and as such, investor's focus will be on revenue growth.

Comparing Alfen to other peers like ChargePoint (CHPT), Blink Charging (BLNK), and Wallbox (WBX), it has a lower growth profile (42% forward sales expectation vs. the median of 63% in the entire group). However, Alfen is the only player that is profitable in the group, which I believe is what investors are looking for. Hence, I think Alfen deserves to trade at 2x forward revenue, the median of the group (a discount for lower growth but a premium for being profitable).

Author's relative model

There are a number of potential threats to the business's growth, including more competition given this is a large and growing industry, the introduction of game-changing technologies that render chargers obsolete, and slower-than-anticipated growth in the underlying markets (i.e. EV).

I recommend a buy rating for Alfen based on its potential for achieving its medium-term revenue target of EUR 1 billion. If the company can meet this goal, there is an attractive upside potential of 60%. Despite some challenges, such as the current pressure on EV charging and the need to successfully implement growth initiatives and productivity gains, Alfen's focus on energy storage systems should drive the growth profile it needs to hit EUR1 billion revenue.

