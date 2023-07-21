Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Allianz: The Dust Settles And The Stock Becomes A Buy

Jul. 21, 2023 11:42 AM ETAllianz SE (ALIZF), ALIZY1 Comment
The European View profile picture
The European View
13.05K Followers

Summary

  • In my last Allianz analysis in February, I was skeptical and put further share purchases on hold.
  • I am still a bit resentful about Alpha Funds, but from my point of view, the picture has improved.
  • Considering a new judgment, it appears that recent settlements really ended the investigation by the US authorities.
  • Overall, I am cautiously optimistic that the matter has ended smoothly for Allianz investors, and I am changing my rating from Neutral to Buy.

Allianz Ahead Of 2009 Earnings

Sean Gallup

The Allianz stock (OTCPK:ALIZF; OTCPK:ALIZY) is one of my anchor investments in my highly diversified retirement portfolio. In my last Allianz analysis in February, however, I was skeptical and put further share purchases on hold. In particular, I was

This article was written by

The European View profile picture
The European View
13.05K Followers
Runner of the TEV Blog | Private InvestorI am a long-term oriented investor and in my early thirties. I hold a law degree and a doctorate in law and love investing and talking about my and others' investments. I regularly write about my research and investments on various investor platforms and the TEV Blog. **My articles represent my opinion only and in no way constitute professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.**

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALIZF, ALIZY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

p
pdrozin
Today, 11:47 AM
Premium
Comments (2.08K)
Thank you for the update, much appreciated!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.