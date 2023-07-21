aapsky

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) is a space company that builds rockets and spacecraft for various civil, defense, and commercial missions. The company operates two launch vehicles, Electron and Neutron, and a satellite platform, Photon. Rocket Lab is known for its frequent and reliable access to space, as well as its efforts to reuse its rocket boosters. Recently, Rocket Lab successfully launched seven satellites for NASA and other customers and retrieved the first stage of its Electron rocket from the ocean, sending its stock higher. This was a milestone for the company, as it demonstrated its ability to recover and potentially re-fly its boosters. Rocket Lab aims to make space exploration more sustainable and affordable by reusing its rockets.

Advancing Electron Reusability With Historic Recovery Milestone

The recent mission, named "Baby Come Back," involved the launch of a combination of satellites for NASA and commercial satellite constellation operators. The launch took place from Pad B at Launch Complex 1 on New Zealand's Mahia Peninsula within the designated time window of 11:30-13:30 NZST on July 18. Notably, this mission marked Rocket Lab's seventh Electron launch of 2023 and the 39th overall since its inception.

What makes this mission particularly significant is that Rocket Lab aimed to recover Electron's first stage from the ocean after the launch. This represents a crucial milestone in the company's ongoing efforts to develop Electron into a reusable rocket. The Electron's first stage featured new recovery upgrades, including waterproofing systems designed to protect key engine and avionics components.

Rocket Lab's transition from mid-air capture to marine recovery was informed by previous recovery missions that demonstrated the successful requalification of Electron components and engines following ocean splashdowns. This mission, therefore, represents a significant step forward in the maturation of Rocket Lab's marine recovery system, paving the way for booster re-flight. The success of the Baby Come Back mission not only showcases Rocket Lab's ability to execute complex launches but also signifies the company's progress in its ambitious goal of achieving rocket reusability.

Exhibit 1: Rocket Lab stock price in the last 5 days

The market has responded positively to these achievements, leading to a notable increase in Rocket Lab's stock price.

Impressive Growth In The Evolving Reusable Launch Vehicle Market

Rocket Lab had a highly successful first quarter, with three successful launches of its Electron rocket. Notably, Electron was the only U.S. commercial small launch vehicle to successfully deliver satellites to orbit during this period, highlighting Rocket Lab's position as a leader in the industry. One of the notable achievements in Q1 was the dedicated mission for Capella Space, which took place from Launch Complex 2 in Virginia. Just seven days later, Rocket Lab conducted another mission for BlackSky from Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand. The success with Capella Space led to a multi-launch deal, with Capella Space signing up for four more dedicated missions on Electron. This partnership showcases Rocket Lab's capability to provide streamlined access to space, catering to the increasing customer demand for Capella's synthetic-aperture radar technology. These missions are scheduled to launch from Launch Complex 1. With the operational launch capability of Launch Complex 2, Rocket Lab has the flexibility to relocate any of these missions to the U.S. if required to meet customer or mission requirements.

This high launch cadence early in the year positions the company well to achieve its goal of 15 Electron missions for 2023 as planned. While many small launch companies struggle to serve the market, Rocket Lab continues to deliver successful missions for its customers, resulting in an increase in launch bookings for Electron from both new and returning customers in the government and commercial sectors.

Exhibit 2: Summary of the 3 successful launches in Q1

The global reusable launch vehicle market has demonstrated substantial growth, with its value expected to increase from $1.88 billion in 2022 to $2.15 billion in 2023, representing a compounded annual growth rate of 14.1%. The market is projected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $3.38 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 12.%. The driving force behind this growth is the growing demand for low-cost satellite programs, which has become a significant trend in the launch vehicle industry.

Outsourcing manufacturing has become increasingly prevalent in the launch vehicle industry, mainly because it allows companies to benefit from reduced manufacturing costs. By leveraging lower labor and material prices in other countries, businesses can achieve substantial cost savings, particularly for large-scale projects. This cost advantage plays a crucial role in meeting the demand for low-cost satellite programs. The growth of the reusable launch vehicle market and the increasing trend of outsourcing indicate a dynamic and evolving industry landscape. As the market continues to expand, outsourcing will likely remain a key strategy benefiting companies like Rocket Lab.

Rocket Lab also made significant progress in the development of its Neutron vehicle, a larger launch vehicle designed for heavier payloads. The company received a payment from the U.S. Space Force for completing a formal design milestone as part of a $24 million development contract. This milestone contract was awarded to enhance Neutron's upper-stage capabilities, including maximizing orbit capability, insertion accuracy, and responsive dedicated launches. These advancements position Neutron as a suitable choice for launching high-priority national defense and security missions. Progress on the development of Neutron's reusable engines, named Archimedes, has been promising. Full-scale Archimedes engine components, such as injectors and combustion chambers, have successfully been produced using advanced additive manufacturing techniques. This achievement validates Rocket Lab's planned approach to engine development.

Further, flight software plays a crucial role in Rocket Lab's operations, and the company has a strong track record of developing, testing, and flying its own tailored software for Electron and Photon spacecraft. With Neutron, the company has already begun flight software simulations to simulate a range of orbital mission profiles. These simulations, conducted using guidance, navigation, control, and flight codes, have been instrumental in delivering reliable and successful missions for Electron. Achieving this level of progress in flight software simulation for Neutron early on is a significant accomplishment.

In terms of space systems, Rocket Lab had a strong first quarter with eight launches and 18 spacecraft deployed featuring Rocket Lab software or hardware. These missions included deployments for commercial constellation customers like BlackSky, Capella, and OneWeb. The company has more than 25 spacecraft in development for various customers, ranging from Mars missions to communication constellations and on-orbit fueling depots. As a result, Space Systems business delivered revenue of $35.3 million in the quarter, exceeding the prior guidance range of $32 million to $35 million, with strength in key programs across defense, civil and commercial customers.

Exhibit 3: Satellites launched using Rocket Lab's space systems or software in Q1

Additionally, Rocket Lab achieved major production milestones in Q1, including the shipment of thousands of solar cells to support upcoming missions such as International Space Station resupply and NASA's ESCAPADE satellite builds. The company is building twin spacecraft for NASA's ESCAPADE mission to Mars, with a scheduled launch date in 2024. The company has also successfully launched the first of two dedicated missions for NASA's TROPICS constellation, which monitors tropical storms for more accurate data and advanced warnings. The second mission is scheduled to complete the constellation before the North American hurricane season. Further, Rocket Lab was awarded another mission by NASA, launching their Styx mission to test and demonstrate autonomous swarm technologies. These four satellites will be deployed within three months of contract signing.

The company has also signed multiple dedicated and rideshare launch contracts on Electron, attracting new customers who previously faced delays and uncertainty with other small launch vehicles. This demonstrates Electron's reputation as a reliable option for small satellite launches. The company recently signed a new agreement with Synspective, a Japanese Earth imaging company, to launch two dedicated Electron missions. This partnership brings the total number of Electron launches contracted by Synspective to six.

Since 2020, Rocket Lab has been the chosen launch provider for Synspective's synthetic aperture radar constellation. The SAR constellation aims to capture high-resolution imagery capable of detecting minute changes in the Earth's surface from space. Rocket Lab successfully deployed the first satellite for Synspective's StriX constellation during the initial mission and subsequently launched two more StriX satellites on dedicated Electron missions.

With the addition of the two newly scheduled missions, the company is now slated to conduct three launches for Synspective, commencing in late 2023. These missions will be launched from Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand, solidifying Rocket Lab's position as Synspective's trusted launch partner in expanding its SAR constellation capabilities.

Further, in response to the growing demand for hypersonic and suborbital facilities, Rocket Lab has introduced Haste, a suborbital test launch vehicle derived from its successful Electron rocket platform. Haste offers reliable and high-cadence flight test opportunities to drive advancements in hypersonic systems. Currently, the first rocket is in the final stages of preparation for its launch in Virginia, marking a significant milestone in expanding Rocket Lab's capabilities in the hypersonic systems.

The introduction of Haste aligns with the flourishing global market for hypersonic reusable launch vehicles. In 2022, this market was valued at $1276.88 million, and it is projected to exhibit a remarkable CAGR of 28.59% in the next 5 years. By 2028, this market is expected to be valued at $5774.12 million. Rocket Lab's entry into this market with Haste positions the company to tap into the immense growth opportunities presented by the increasing demand for hypersonic solutions. With Haste suborbital test launch capabilities, Rocket Lab aims to accelerate the development and testing of hypersonic systems. This will facilitate advancements in various industries, including aerospace, defense, and transportation, where hypersonic technologies hold significant promise.

Carving Out Competitive Advantages

Rocket Lab is a standout private space company, second only to SpaceX when it comes to launching rockets for commercial use. With SpaceX primarily focusing on larger payloads, Rocket Lab has a near monopoly in the small payload market. As long-term-oriented investors looking for high-growth companies, there is nothing more pleasing than early signs of competitive advantages. In an underserved market, Rocket Lab has emerged as the most trusted player, which gives the company a handsome first-mover advantage. Rocket Lab is laser-focused on offering low-cost launch options as well, which, in my opinion, should help the company attract more clients in the small launch market, leveraging its first-mover advantages.

Takeaway

Rocket Lab's exceptional operating performance in the first half of the year showcases its position as a dominant player in the small launch vehicle industry. The expansion in gross margin in Q1 on the back of a 6% YoY revenue growth is another promising sign that suggests the company may enjoy scale advantages in the long run as the business grows. Despite a slight decline in the ending backlog, Rocket Lab's robust launch manifest and upcoming revenue recognition under the MDA contract position the company for continued growth.

To take a long-term position in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. stock at the current P/S multiple of 12, I would want to see more concrete evidence of long-lasting competitive advantages. If Mr. Market offers an opportunity to invest in Rocket Lab at a cheaper valuation level, I will not hesitate to jump on board based on the current state of the company's market position.