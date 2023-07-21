DamianKuzdak

The Context

The Fed has been tightening monetary policy since March 2022 to fight rising inflation.

First, the Fed has been implementing the balance sheet reduction policy or Quantitative tightening, which directly increased the real interest rate from -1% to 1.6%, as proxied by the 10Y TIPS. The purpose of this policy is to remove liquidity from the system and reduce speculation in real estate and the stock market.

Second, the Fed increased the Federal Funds rate from 0.10% to 5.1%, which increased the rates on consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, etc. with the purpose of slowing down consumption. More importantly, the Fed is still expected to increase interest rates by 25-50bpt.

Third, the Fed inverted the yield curve spread, which is designed to induce credit tightness, or lower the supply of funds in the economy, which is expected to eventually result in lower investment, and higher unemployment.

Thus, by reducing the demand and the supply of credit, the Fed could cause an increase in the unemployment rate to 4.5% - and this implies a recession. The increase in the unemployment rate from the current 3.6% rate to 4.5% implies 1-3 million jobs lost, depending on other factors. That's a recession.

There are already signs that the lagged effects of this monetary policy tightening are working:

Industrial production turned negative in July - that happens only in a recession.

Redbook retail sales have turned negative in July - that happens only in a recession.

However, the labor market remains very resilient. Further, due to the base effects, inflation has been falling each month. The June CPI data actually produced only a 0.2% month-over-month increase in core CPI. If this trend continues over the next 12 months, core CPI will be at 2.5%.

Thus, many analysts now are viewing the market in the following way:

The labor market is resilient

Inflation is falling

The geopolitical situation has stabilized

The genAI innovation is very promising for future productivity gains

Thus, the soft-landing narrative is becoming the baseline scenario - inflation will return to 2% without a recession.

The bears are cracking

Let's start with JPMorgan star Kolanovic, who was actually a major bull in 2022, and turned bearish near the bottom in the second half of 2022.

He recently stated that:

While we still see the Fed hiking at the July meeting, the downside CPI surprise means a narrow path to a soft landing is modestly wider.

Kolanovic appears to favor small stocks (IWM) in such a scenario:

Meanwhile, US small- and mid-cap equities may offer “quite a bit of upside” if inflation falls to 2.5% and interest rates start to come down.

Let's continue with BlackRock, who was also very bearish on US stocks on a tactical basis. In fact, even the most recent outlook is still bearish:

We are underweight the broad market – still our largest portfolio allocation. We don’t think earnings expectations reflect the macro damage we expect. We recognize momentum is strong near-term.

However, BlackRock has recently decided to rush into the AI-hype and specifically stated that "traditional valuations matter less".

Linkedin

So, these are the biggest players, they have been, and are still bearish, but apparently, they are wavering and chasing the market.

The reality

The "bear capitulation" is actually expected, and it actually could mark the top in the stock market, and potentially signals an imminent recession. It happened in 2000 and 2008.

But what is the reality?

Let's talk about that 2.5% inflation. It's not going to happen that easily, and I will discuss only two key reasons why.

First, we are in a process of de-globalization, which is also causing the most serious geopolitical situation ever. So, I will not lecture on this topic in an academic way, I will just point out that in this process, the probability of supply chain disruptions is very high, and as well as the probability of commodity price spikes.

So, now let's look at the recent Russian decision to exit the Grain Deal. Wheat futures went limit up on the news. Are we in on a new spike in food prices?

What about oil geopolitics? Saudi Arabia needs oil at $75-$80, and has been cutting supplies. Russia is financing the war based on oil revenues. How likely is another oil price spike?

Second, there is a labor shortage in the US, which is partially due to demographics, and partially due to stricter immigration policy. Thus, labor has more power now in negotiations, and the summer of 2023 has been the summer of strikes. Labor wants higher wages, and that's inflationary.

CNN

Thus, we are in a high-inflation environment. Deglobalization, labor strikes. That's the reality.

Implications

The bears are cracking. But it's a very strange way of cracking. Just like the biggest players, the fund managers are still bearish, but betting on the soft-landing scenario, this is based on the Bank of America survey "Fund managers remain mostly bearish despite rising bets on a soft landing for the economy, BofA’s survey shows".

The first implication could be that the stock market rally is likely to continue, as now everybody is buying the different pieces of the market, and thus, the market rally is broadening. However, this is just a FOMO and trend following, and that never ends well. The bulls, such as Yardeni, see the market melt-up, followed by a crash.

So, trying to stay rational in this situation is the key. The Fed needs 4.5% unemployment, and that implies a recession. The economic data is already pointing to a recession, such as negative Industrial Production.

Fundamentally, the S&P 500 (SP500) is overvalued at 19.8 forward PE ratio, and earnings expectations assume no recession. Thus, the 2023 rally has been an opportunity to sell stocks, before another bear market starts. The new bear market will start as the earnings expectations adjust to the recession.

I have been recommending allocation to short-term Treasury Bills, which yield well over 5% now. Shorting is dangerous, and I discourage it. But, as a trader, I have a modest short position via the short SPX call, and I plan to short more aggressively as the opportunity emerges.