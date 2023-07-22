Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ASML: Buy Mr. Market's Indecisiveness - 20Y Moat Remains Far And Wide

Jul. 22, 2023 3:00 PM ETASML Holding N.V. (ASML)1 Comment
Summary

  • Mr. Market has been oddly indecisive on ASML, given the sluggish movement after the FQ2'23 double beat and raised FY2023 outlook, triggering great opportunities for investors looking to add.
  • Shareholder returns have been more than excellent, with €15.29B of share repurchases since FQ1'20 and an expanded forward yield of 0.98%.
  • Logic system sales may take precedence for now, due to the ongoing inventory correction in the memory end market, similarly impacting their upgrade cycles.
  • However, ASML's 20Y moat and intensified R&D efforts may sustain its edge over competitors, building upon the €6B EUV efforts over the past 17 years.
  • We are still looking at an excellent long-term price target of $1,018.13, suggesting a tremendous upside potential of +50.5% for patient investors.

Rocket lift off into space. Spaceship launch with smoke on the starry sky. Space and travel wallpaper. Copy space for design and text

Ales_Utovko

The ASML Investment Thesis Remains Robust For The Next Decade

We previously covered ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in May 2023, discussing the slowdown in its backlog orders, thanks to the natural normalization effect from its pulled-forward growth during the hyper-pandemic

This article was written by

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASML, MU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

m
magenta17
Today, 3:20 PM
Comments (4.79K)
ASML keeper stock but look to buy at a much lower entry point! Longz ASML! :-)
