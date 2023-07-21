Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 21, 2023 11:00 AM ETNorsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY), NHYKF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.64K Followers

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCQX:NHYDY) Q2 2023 Results Earnings Conference Call July 21, 2023 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Martine Rambøl Hagen - Head of Investor Relations

Pål Kildemo - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Hilde Merete Aasheim - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Liam Fitzpatrick - Deutsche Bank

Daniel Major - UBS

Ioannis Masvoulas - Morgan Stanley

Bengt Jonassen - ABG Sundal Collier

Martine Rambøl Hagen

[Starts Abruptly] second quarter 2023 presentation and Q&A. So we will start off with a presentation by our CFO, Pål Kildemo, followed by a Q&A session. If you want to ask questions later on in the Q&A sessions, we have a chat that you should see to the right on your screen where you can write your name into the chat and we will use that as a cue for asking questions. I will revert to more instructions on that later on.

But before that, we have a presentation. And then I leave the microphone to you, Pål.

Pål Kildemo

Thank you, Martine. And good morning and welcome from me as well. It is a pleasure to present our second quarter results with you today. And I would like to start with the key highlights.

For the second quarter, we report an EBITDA of NOK 7.1 billion, robust results, but slightly down from the first quarter as lower realized prices and volumes were partly offset by lower raw material costs and higher extrusion margins.

As the global economic uncertainty continues and short term demand outlook weakens in the second quarter, we have continued the strong focus on margin management and cash release, with free cash flow coming in at NOK 3.7 billion.

We are also pleased that despite lower prices and volumes, we report a 12-month rolling RoaCE of around

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.