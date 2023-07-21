Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nokian Renkaat Oyj (NKRKF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 21, 2023 11:02 AM ETNokian Renkaat Oyj (NKRKF), NKRKY
Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCPK:NKRKF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 21, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Paivi Antola - Head, IR

Jukka Moisio - President and CEO

Teemu Kangas-Karki - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Mika Karppinen - Danske Bank

Akshat Kacker - JPMorgan

Pierre Quéméner - Stifel

Operator

I'd like to hand the call over to Paivi Antola. Please go ahead.

Paivi Antola

Good afternoon from Helsinki, and welcome to Nokian Tyres Q2 '23 Results Conference Call. My name is Paivi Antola from Nokian Tyres Investor Relations. And together with me in the call, I have Jukka Moisio, the President and CEO of the company; and Teemu Kangas-Karki, the CFO of Nokian Tyres. And in this call, we will go through the Q2 results and how we are proceeding with building the new Nokian Tyres.

But now I'm handing over to Jukka and Teemu. Please go ahead.

Jukka Moisio

Thank you, Paivi. Jukka Moisio here. So welcome on my behalf. And indeed, we have the presentation there, the heading is, BUILDING THE NEW NOKIAN TYRES ON TRACK.

And so I move on that presentation to Page 2 and talk quickly about the strategic growth checks, they are proceeding as planned. First of all, we have the Romanian factory. So building work is underway. And we have the count breaking in May 2023. We got building permit on the same day. And so we are very much progressing on the building.

Main equipment, as you may remember, the order already in 2022, so that we secure the availability and delivery times. Our time line is such that first tires are expected in the second half of 2024 and the commercial production will start in 2025. Application for the investment subsidiary of up to € €99.5 million €is under EU review so that they accrue the state aid as

