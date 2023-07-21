Fed Update - Fed Hits $1 Trillion Of Quantitative Tightening

HAKINMHAN/iStock via Getty Images

All eyes are on what the Fed will do with interest rates after the July 25-26th FOMC meeting next week. The expectation is that they will raise the Fed Funds Rate another 25 basis points for their 11th rate hike in the last 12 FOMC meetings. This will bring the Fed Funds Rate to the range of 5.25%-5.50%, a 525 basis point increase over the past 16 months. This will match the highest rate in 22 years, since February 2001.

Behind the scenes, though, the Fed has reached another milestone, as their other component of monetary policy, Quantitative Tightening (QT,) has resulted in the Fed’s System Open Market Account (SOMA) contracting by $1 trillion since the Fed began tightening.

After peaking at $8.8 trillion in April 2022, the Fed’s SOMA portfolio now stands at $7.8 trillion.

How We Got Here

To understand the current situation, it is helpful to look back to the Great Financial Crisis (GFC) of 2008. The Fed was very aggressive at that time in their efforts to prevent the economy from collapsing. They changed their methods of operations in several ways to address the crisis.

First, they used their most effective monetary policy tool by cutting the Fed Funds Rate to almost zero. Once they reached the Zero Lower Bound, they turned to more unconventional methods.

Next, using Open Market Operations, the Fed embarked on a series of Large-Scale Asset Purchases, more commonly known as Quantitative Easing (QE,) to try to stimulate the economy and add liquidity to the system. This resulted in a massive expansion of their balance sheet, from a pre-crisis $850 billion to a peak of almost $9 trillion.

Traditionally, under Open Market Operations, the Fed would buy mostly short-term US Treasury securities to avoid credit risk and interest rate risk. However, during this period, they deviated from this historical policy.

For the first time since the early 1990’s, the Fed purchased Federal Agency and GSE mortgage-backed securities as part of their SOMA holdings. They were attempting to improve the liquidity of banks by removing these illiquid securities, which were partially responsible for the onset of the GFC, from bank balance sheets.

Additionally, the Fed also deviated from their policy of mostly buying short-term US Treasury securities by purchasing a larger percentage of US Treasury Notes and US Treasury Bonds. These holdings significantly extended the average duration of their portfolio. The Treasury Notes and Bonds, combined with the Agency MBS, dramatically increased the interest rate exposure of the Fed’s SOMA portfolio.

These measures were always intended to be temporary. Once the economy stabilized and the crisis had passed, the goal was to remove the extraordinary measures used to combat the crisis, to drain the liquidity that had been added, and to return to a more normal policy.

Policy Normalization

A Policy Normalization Plan was presented in September 2014 that had three key elements:

Begin increases in short-term market interest rates. Reduce the size of the balance sheet, more commonly known as QT. Transform the Fed’s asset holdings to a composition similar to pre-GFC times. This transformation will include reducing the average maturity of the assets and returning to a portfolio comprised of mainly US Treasury securities.

The Policy Normalization plan, however, proved to be more difficult to implement than expected, and it has been slow to roll out.

After a few false starts and several years, a robust Policy Normalization plan was launched.

The Fed first discussed Policy Normalization during the FOMC meeting in December 2021.

Then in January 2022 the Fed issued their “Principles for Reducing the Size of the Federal Reserve’s Balance Sheet.” Importantly, the first step was to increase the target range for the Federal Funds Rate. This process began in March 2022 when the Fed hiked the rate by 25 basis points.

In May 2022, after two more rate hikes, the Fed communicated it’s plans for reducing the size of the Fed’s balance sheet. The plan was to be phased in gradually. First, the Fed would reduce their Treasury holdings by $30 billion per month and their MBS holdings by $17.5 billion per month (for a total of $47.5 billion per month) through security roll-offs. After three months, Treasury’s would be reduced by $60 billion per month and MBS would be reduced by $35 billion per month (for a total of $95 billion per month) again through security roll-offs.

Quantitative Tightening

The balance sheet reduction, or QT, began on June 1, 2022. Full implementation went into effect on September 1, 2022.

We now have thirteen full months of QT, and the results have been less than expected.

The Fed has not once hit their target for balance sheet reduction. Cumulatively, the Fed ‘s balance sheet reduction has met only 73% of their target since June 2022.

The breakdown between Treasuries and MBS is stark. Treasuries have been reduced by 90% of plan, but MBS have only met 42% of the desired result. This is due to the unique feature of MBS.

While Treasuries receive interest payments semi-annually and have a final maturity date for principal repayment, MBS are more complicated. MBS have a monthly amortization schedule, where interest is paid monthly along with amortization of principal. The Treasury bond principal repayments are well known due to the final maturity date, but the return of principal for MBS is less precise. In addition to scheduled amortization, when interest rates were low, there was a lot of prepayment of principal through refinancing, or sales of homes. As interest rates, and mortgage rates, rose due to Fed tightening, prepayments came to a halt. This reduced the monthly cash flows the Fed was receiving from their MBS.

When the Policy Normalization plan was formalized in 1Q22, the Fed was receiving $70 billion per month in MBS principal payments, more than enough to allow for $35 billion per month in roll-offs. However, with rising mortgage rates and prepayments slowing to a trickle, the Fed was only receiving scheduled amortization. This averaged $16 billion per month by 1Q23. Consequently, it is impossible for the Fed to hit their roll-off target for MBS.

Liquidity

The unconventional tool of QE was executed during a time of crisis to inject liquidity into the financial system to prevent a calamity.

Now that the Fed is reversing course, the monetary policy tool they are using is QT. This is because they have control over the size of their balance sheet. However, the Fed’s true goal is to reduce liquidity.

The sources of liquidity exist on the liability side of the Fed’s balance sheet, and it doesn’t control them directly.

Initially the liquidity existed only in the banking system as bank reserves. As QE became more entrenched, the Fed began paying interest on bank reserves as a new method for managing the Fed Funds Rate.

Soon, the Fed felt that it would be beneficial to have some of this liquidity held outside of the banking system. In 2013-2014 they created the Reverse Repurchase Agreement (RRP.) This was a new tool to take pressure off of the banking system and to help the Fed lift the Fed Funds rate off of zero.

By having two sources of liquidity, the Fed allowed the market to allocate the liquidity between them. The Fed had to pay a variable interest rate on each liability.

Initially, the RRP facility was small. It wasn’t until 2021, when inflation started appearing that the RRP started expanding. Money market funds, which have been the beneficiaries of the deposits that have left the banking system, are the primary users of the RRP.

Because of the complexities of the Fed’s machinations, reducing securities from the Fed’s SOMA portfolio does not correlate completely with the liquidity instruments, Reserves and RRP’s.

As seen in the chart below, Reserves and RRPs began the QT period at $5.9 trillion. While the SOMA portfolio declined steadily during the ensuing months, these liquidity measures did not. In fact, they even spiked higher to $6.1 trillion during the spring 2023 when the regional banking crisis exploded. The Fed was forced to provide $300 billion in new emergency loans to smooth over the failure of three banks, and this lending was funded by the creation of new reserves.

The liquidity measures than fell in June with the resolution of the Debt Ceiling Crisis. Once Congress suspended the Debt Ceiling until January 1, 2025, the Treasury was able to replenish its General Account (TGA) which allowed bank reserves to fall.

On a net basis, while the SOMA portfolio has contracted by $1 trillion since the Fed began QT last year, only $600 billion in liquidity has been removed from the system.

The Fed initially was very vague on how much QT was required. Their “Principles for Reducing the Size of the Federal Reserve’s Balance Sheet” simply stated the Fed “intends to maintain securities holdings in amounts needed to implement monetary policy efficiently and effectively in its ample reserves regime.”

During his remarks to the press following the June 2023 FOMC meeting, Fed Chairman Powell was a bit clearer about this. When asked about the Fed’s balance sheet and when he thought the Fed would approach reserve scarcity, he said “we are starting at a very high level of reserves….so we don’t think reserves are likely to become scarce in the near term or even over the course of the year.” This suggests that there is room for additional QT.

This is important, because while reducing the SOMA portfolio by $1 trillion is an accomplishment, it is only an 11% contraction in assets, while the SOMA portfolio grew tenfold during the fourteen years of QE. If the Fed is to get back to a more normal policy, there is still a lot of liquidity to drain.

As for the final element of Policy Normalization, which is returning the SOMA portfolio to consist of mainly Treasury securities, this will take quite some time given the difficulty mentioned above in reducing the Fed’s MBS holdings.

Conclusion

At the conclusion of next weeks FOMC meeting, the public focus will be on interest rates. Will the Fed resume raising rates, or will they continue their pause? As stated above, the most likely move will be another 25 basis point increase, to the range of 5.25% to 5.50%.

This is only one component of the Fed’s monetary policy, though.

Equally important, will be the continuation of their Policy Normalization Plan, through QT, to reduce the excess liquidity that is floating around in the financial system. While SOMA portfolio reduction is the tool the Fed uses, the goal is for liquidity to decline through a reduction of the Fed’s interest bearing liabilities of Reserves and RRPs.

As Chairman Powell indicated in June, the Fed still has a ways to go on the QT front.