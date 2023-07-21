Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Fed Update - Fed Hits $1 Trillion Of Quantitative Tightening

Jul. 21, 2023
Summary

  • The Federal Reserve is expected to raise the Fed Funds Rate by 25 basis points in its upcoming FOMC meeting, bringing it to a range of 5.25%-5.50%, the highest in 22 years.
  • The Fed's System Open Market Account (SOMA) has contracted by $1 trillion since the Fed began tightening, with the SOMA portfolio now standing at $7.8 trillion.
  • Despite the Fed's efforts to reduce its balance sheet, the reduction has only met 73% of their target since June 2022.

Fed with QT with financial,economy management.crisis and solution.

HAKINMHAN/iStock via Getty Images

All eyes are on what the Fed will do with interest rates after the July 25-26th FOMC meeting next week. The expectation is that they will raise the Fed Funds Rate another 25 basis points

This article was written by

Michael Gray profile picture
Michael Gray
422 Followers
I've devoted my career to following the capital markets and managing fixed income assets.  I founded Gray Capital Management LLC and before that was Head of Taxable Fixed Income at Fidelity Investments.  I have an MBA in Finance from Wharton and a BA in Economics from Union College.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

thumbsoup profile picture
thumbsoup
Today, 1:27 PM
Comments
Are currently high 4-5% Treasury interest rates and even higher 6-7% mortgage rates a significant factor in the difficulty of selling MBS created when mortgage rates were 3-4%?

I'm wondering when the Fed funds interest rate goes back to 3% and lower, will the Fed's store of MBS find more buyers.

Thanks for this recap on QT.
