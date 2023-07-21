Karen Poghosyan

A Quick Take On Creative Global Technology Holdings Limited

Creative Global Technology Holdings Limited (CGTH) has filed to raise $18 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an SEC F-1 registration statement.

The firm operates as a pre-owned electronic goods importer to Asian markets.

CGTH fits a typical pattern of Chinese companies seeking U.S. public market capital at ultra-low nominal share prices operating volatile businesses subject to arbitrary Chinese law changes while providing little information to the investing public, usually resulting in poor post-IPO stock performance.

I’m therefore Neutral [Hold] on the CGTH IPO.

Creative Global Overview

Hong Kong-based Creative Global Technology Holdings Limited was founded to source pre-owned consumer electronic devices for wholesaling to distributors in Hong Kong and Southeast Asian countries.

The firm also is "expanding into the retail and leasing of consumer electronic devices."

Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO Mr. Shangzhao (“Cizar”) Hong, who has been with the firm since its inception in 2016 and was previously a director of sales, marketing and business development at Eastlink International Industrial Limited, an electronic components trading firm.

The company’s primary offerings include the following:

Smartphones

Tablet computers

Laptops

As of March 31, 2023, Creative Global has booked fair market value investment of $20,000 from the founder.

The company seeks customers from Southeast Asian and Chinese wholesale distributors that want lower-priced, pre-owned goods for certain customer demographics.

The firm also is pursuing retail opportunities in the Hong Kong region, although the revenue from these efforts is relatively minor.

Selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have remained minimal as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 0.1% FYE September 30, 2022 0.1% FYE September 30, 2021 0.1% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

Creative Global’s Market and Competition

According to a 2022 market research report by Custom Market Insights, the Asia refurbished and used smartphone market was an estimated $27.5 billion in 2021 and is forecasted to reach $780 billion by 2030.

This represents a forecast CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 12.53% from 2022 to 2030.

The main drivers for this expected growth are growing demand by cost-conscious consumers in Asian countries for quality electronic products at a lower price and improving supply chain dynamics.

Also, increasing options for consumers to pay for their electronics purchases through online services, including Buy Now Pay Later and other financing plans.

The majority of the firm's resold products are Apple products and Apple sells refurbished versions of their products in various markets.

Guang Yi Co. Ltd.

Brightway Trading Co.

CommNet Telecom Limited

Others

Creative Global Technology Holdings Limited Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply growing topline revenue

Increasing gross profit but reduced gross margin

Higher operating profit

Increasing cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 $ 27,858,524 165.4% FYE September 30, 2022 $ 27,859,228 120.0% FYE September 30, 2021 $ 12,665,175 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 $ 2,692,013 40.8% FYE September 30, 2022 $ 4,449,492 47.7% FYE September 30, 2021 $ 3,013,148 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 9.66% -8.5% FYE September 30, 2022 15.97% -32.9% FYE September 30, 2021 23.79% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 $ 2,270,742 8.2% FYE September 30, 2022 $ 4,041,678 14.5% FYE September 30, 2021 $ 2,842,662 22.4% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 $ 1,923,287 6.9% FYE September 30, 2022 $ 3,406,798 12.2% FYE September 30, 2021 $ 2,492,701 19.7% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 $ 5,911,394 FYE September 30, 2022 $ 654,488 FYE September 30, 2021 $ (416,699) (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

As of March 31, 2023, Creative Global had $5.9 million in cash and $1.6 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending March 31, 2023, was $3.6 million.

Creative Global Technology Holdings Limited IPO Details

Creative Global intends to raise $18 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, offering four million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $4.50 per share.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $87 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 16.67%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a "low float" stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

As a foreign private issuer, the company can choose to take advantage of reduced, delayed or exempted financial and senior officer disclosure requirements vs. those that domestic U.S. firms are required to follow.

Management says the firm qualifies as an "emerging growth company" as defined by the 2012 JOBS Act and may elect to take advantage of reduced public company reporting requirements. Prospective shareholders would receive less information for the IPO and, in the future, as a publicly-held company within the requirements of the Act.

The company also claims to be a "smaller reporting company," meaning it may be exempt from the more stringent financial reporting requirements before and after an IPO. For a non-exhaustive comparison of emerging growth company and smaller reporting company reporting and related requirements, view a summary here.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

...we currently intend to use the net proceeds we receive from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses, capital expenditures, improvement of corporate facilities and other general and administrative matters. We also plan to use the proceeds we receive from this offering to expand the wholesale business and develop a wholesale auction market, expand our retail business, expand into strategic overseas markets, and build a repair and refurbishment factory. (Source - SEC)

There's currently no equity compensation incentive plan in place.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management said that "none of CGT Holdings or its subsidiaries is currently a party to any material legal or administrative proceedings."

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Revere Securities.

Valuation Metrics For Creative Global

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $108,000,000 Enterprise Value $86,847,969 Price / Sales 2.39 EV / Revenue 1.92 EV / EBITDA 18.93 Earnings Per Share $0.16 Operating Margin 10.15% Net Margin 8.55% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 16.67% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $4.50 Net Free Cash Flow $3,588,637 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 3.32% Debt / EBITDA Multiple 0.00 CapEx Ratio 302.74 Revenue Growth Rate 165.37% (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

Commentary About Creative Global’s IPO

CGTH is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund the expansion of its operations and for general corporate working capital purposes.

The firm’s financials have generated quickly growing topline revenue, higher gross profit but lower gross margin, increasing operating profit and higher cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending March 31, 2023, was $3.6 million.

Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have remained minimal as revenue has increased markedly.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and to retain any future earnings for reinvestment back into the firm's growth and working capital requirements.

The company will be subject to various dividend payment laws in Hong Kong and the Cayman Islands.

CGTH’s recent capital spending history indicates it has spent lightly on capital expenditures as a percentage of its operating cash flow.

The market opportunity for refurbished or used consumer electronics products in Asia is large and expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Revere Securities is the sole underwriter and the three IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (46.7%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

Like other firms with Asian country operations seeking to tap U.S. markets, the proposed listing entity operates as a Cayman Islands corporation that owns interests in its other country operations.

U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with interests in or only agreements with operating subsidiaries (i.e., potentially no equity interests), some of which may be located in or have substantial operations in China or other Asian countries with restrictions or unpredictable regulatory environments regarding those interests.

Additionally, restrictions on the transfer of funds between subsidiaries within China or other Asian countries may exist.

Prospective investors would be well advised to consider the potential implications of specific laws regarding earnings repatriation and changing or unpredictable regulatory rulings that may affect such companies and their U.S. stock listings.

Additionally, post-IPO communications from the management of smaller Asian companies that have become public in the U.S. has been spotty and perfunctory, indicating a lack of interest in shareholder communication, only providing the bare minimum required by the SEC and a generally inadequate approach to keeping shareholders up-to-date about management’s priorities.

As for valuation expectations, management is asking investors to pay an Enterprise Value/Revenue multiple of approximately 1.92x.

While CGTH has been growing rapidly, the company fits a typical pattern of Chinese companies seeking U.S. public market capital at ultra-low nominal share prices operating volatile businesses subject to arbitrary Chinese law changes while providing little information to the investing public.

I’m therefore Neutral on the CGTH IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.