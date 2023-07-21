Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
HYGW: This Buy-Write Bond Fund Could Deliver Sustainable Double-Digit Yields

ADS Analytics
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • iShares High Yield Corporate Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF is one of a trio of BlackRock fixed-income buy-write or covered call ETFs.
  • The fund holds a position in the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and sells monthly at-the-money call options on it.
  • Getting to grips with the fund's yield takes a bit of work, but, overall, it could easily improve on the 8.6% yield of its underlying holding.
Business And Finance Concept Of A Bull Market Trend High Quality

Darren415


A bit over a year ago, BlackRock introduced a trio of buy-write fixed-income exchange-traded funds, or ETFs. Buy-write or covered call funds are familiar to income investors, particularly in equity sectors. These funds hold a basket of stocks and sell call options, on either

This article was written by

ADS Analytics
9.37K Followers
Income investing across BDCs, CEFs, ETFs, preferreds, baby bonds and more.

At Systematic Income our aim is to build robust Income Portfolios with mid-to-high single digit yields and provide investors with unique Interactive Tools to cut through the wealth of different investment options across BDCs, CEFs, ETFs, mutual funds, preferred stocks and more. Join us on our Marketplace service Systematic Income.

Our background is in research and trading at several bulge-bracket global investment banks along with technical savvy which helps to round out our service. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HYGW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

R
Robin Heiderscheit
Today, 1:19 PM
Comments (6.25K)
Good piece, as per your usual, thanks. I looked at this ETF alongside the sister funds and passed.

You are really betting on management skill and the spread between implied volatility and realized volatility. You rarely see the former inside an ETF wrapper. Moveover, the spreads over time between implied and realized vol have been coming in with computerized trading and better overall awareness of what was for me my primary "free lunch" for twenty years. Very few equity option funds have good long term track records and I doubt this one will either.

I do some naked option selling when the implied volatlity is high enough btw and one aspect I am not certain about is whether this strategy in a fund wrapper has tax advantages over DIY.
t
tommys
Today, 1:18 PM
Investing Group
Comments (762)
I'll have to pass as it has very low liquidity with only ~$30mm in net assets and trading only 14k shares/day.
D
Darren Dawson
Today, 12:33 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (517)
Nice article
“For instance, if we hit a recession and credit spreads widen out, Treasury yields should fall to partly offset the rise in credit spreads.”
So, when you say partially, are you thinking around 50% offset for a standard recession?
Dennis O profile picture
Dennis O
Today, 12:26 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1K)
This is what is called a dividend trap. Not a look for long term investors.
BuckarooBonsai profile picture
BuckarooBonsai
Today, 12:17 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (8)
Yep, nice analysis
