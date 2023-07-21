Wall Street Lunch: Taming The AI Wild West

AerialPerspective Works

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast.

Good afternoon. Today is Friday, July 21 and I’m your host Kim Khan.

Our top story so far in today’s session:

The White House said it has received voluntary commitments from seven U.S. companies for security testing of their AI systems before their release.

The companies are Amazon (AMZN), Anthropic, Google parent Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Inflection, Meta (META), Microsoft (MSFT) and OpenAI.

They have committed to use digital watermarking to help differentiate between real and AI-generated content, like deepfakes. The companies also pledged to methods for reporting vulnerabilities in their systems and to publicly report their AI systems' capabilities, limitations and areas of appropriate and inappropriate use.

The tech giants have also committed to research on the societal risks that AI systems can pose, including avoiding bias and discrimination and protecting privacy.

Also today, Canada’s top cybersecurity official said his agency has seen AI being used to craft phishing emails “in a more focused way” an “in malicious code (and) in misinformation and disinformation."

Sami Khoury of Canada’s Centre for Cyber Security did not provide details to Reuters. But his assertion that cybercriminals have been using AI adds to the buzz surrounding the risks it poses.

Khoury noted that while the use of AI to draft malicious code was still in early stages, the concern was that models are evolving so rapidly that it is difficult to get a grip on their potential before they are released.

Now a look at today’s trading, stocks are choppy after the sharp selloff in the previous session -- well off opening highs and premarket action.

The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) is up a bit after its worst loss since early March. The S&P (SP500) is up a little and the Dow (DJI) is weighed down by a post-earnings price decline from American Express (AXP) as revenue fell short.

Trading was expected to be volatile. Options are expiring and it’s the last day for passive funds and ETFs to shed some megacap positions before the Nasdaq 100 (NDX:IND) rebalancing.

After a jump yesterday rates are settling down. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) is lower but still above 3.80%.

Oil (CL1.COM) is higher and gold (XAUUSD:CUR) is lower.

Among stocks to watch, SLB (SLB) beat earnings estimates by a penny, but missed revenue expectations. The company formerly called Schlumberger said Q2 net income rose to $0.72 per share. Revenues rose 19% to $8.1 billion. International revenue jumped 21% Y/Y and North American sales rose 14%.

Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) fell after a few Wall Street analysts downgraded the stock citing a "massive" run since last month. Pivotal Research cut shares to Sell from Hold, noting the 115% gain since June 21. Evercore ISI downgraded SIRI to Underperform from In Line, noting no change in fundamentals.

JPMorgan downgraded Xpeng (XPEV) to Underweight on the expectation that the stock would pull back ahead of earnings. The firm is also not confident the EV maker will deliver satisfactory margin rates in the second half of the year or match estimates from analysts for deliveries.

In other news of note, an FTC official removed the agency's lawsuit over Microsoft's (MSFT) acquisition of Activision (NASDAQ) that was to be presented before an in-house judge.

The removal happened late Thursday and it was the second avenue the FTC had been taking to block the merger. Earlier this month, the FTC suffered two defeats in court over the pending $69 billion takeover.

First, a federal judge in San Francisco denied the antitrust regulator's request for a preliminary injunction to block the deal. Later, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals denied the FTC's request to temporarily halt the deal while the agency appeals.

The two companies have extended the deadline for the planned acquisition until October 18.

Now for income investors, let’s take a look at Seeking Alpha’s weekly Dividend Roundup.

This week's dividend activity included increased payouts from Goldman Sachs Group (GS) and Bank of America (BAC).

There were also declarations from companies like Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) and Western Union (WU).

Coming up next week, big names like Ford Motor (NYSE:F) and Pfizer (PFE) will see the ex-dividend dates for their payments.

In the Wall Street Research Corner –

Equity investors look increasingly confident that a recession everyone was expecting will not materialize.

As we noted earlier this week, the July BofA Fund Manager Survey showed 68% of respondents are now in the soft landing camp for the global economy (even though they see slowing growth).

Roth MKM strategist Michael Darda says that “Wall Street forecasters are busy reducing recession probabilities, seemingly willing to bet the farm on an outcome that has literally never happened in history.”

That would be “a soft landing despite a historically deep and sustained yield curve inversion and … collapse in the monetary aggregates."

SocGen’s Albert Edwards notes that “economists - having apparently got their recession call wrong - always give up on it just at the point when it arrives."

He had doubts about his own recession call in 2007, even as an uber bear, but says he won’t be making that same mistake this time around.

Darda adds that the disinflation scenario is similar to the 1950s, but with stock valuations much higher. If there’s no soft landing, the market is in for a “serious setback.”

He recommends long positions across the Treasury curve (SHY) (IEI) (TBT) (TLT) and “non-expensive, non-cyclical equity sectors that have underperformed like healthcare (XLV)." he said.