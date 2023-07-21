meshaphoto

The iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD) is an asset allocation fund offered by iShares that uses iShares ETFs to construct a high yielding portfolio of securities. The fund paid an attractive 5.9% trailing distribution yield. However, it has only earned average annual returns of 2.5% over 10 years, suggesting the high yield has been achieved at the expense of NAV losses. The gap between distribution yield and historical performance suggests the IYLD ETF is an amortizing 'return of principal' fund that should be avoided.

Fund Overview

The iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (IYLD) aims to provide high current income from a portfolio of iShares equity, fixed income, and alternative investment ETFs. The IYLD ETF is designed for investors who seek income and want to access a variety of income-oriented securities in a single fund.

The IYLD ETF normally has 60% allocation to bonds, 20% allocation to equities, and 20% allocation to alternative income securities. The funds held in each asset class are rebalanced and reconstituted quarterly. The fixed income allocation will invest in U.S. and international fixed income ETFs, the equity allocation will invest in domestic and international equity ETFs, and the alternative allocation will invest in real estate and preferred security ETFs.

The IYLD ETF has $137 million in assets and charge a 0.58% total expense ratio (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - IYLD charges a 0.58% expense ratio (ishares.com)

Portfolio Holdings

Instead of holding individual stocks and bonds, the IYLD ETF is essentially a fund-of-fund ("FOF") and holds other investment funds offered by iShares (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - IYLD portfolio holdings (ishares.com)

IYLD's fixed income exposure is currently obtained through the iShares IBOXX $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) (19.8%), the iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) (14.6%), the iShares 1-5Yr Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) (14.5%), the iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) (5.2%), and the iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Market Bond ETF (EMB) (4.9%). Equity exposure is via the iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) (9.8%), the iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV) (5.2%), and the iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (3.9%). Alternatives are the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM) (11.2%) and the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) (10.0%).

However, the index provider may swap individual ETFs at any time as long as it maintains the overall asset class allocations. For example, the IYLD ETF can invest in the iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) or the iShares MBS ETF (MBB) as part of its fixed income allocation. It is unclear (not stated in the prospectus) what will prompt Morningstar, the index provider, to change the composition of the index at any given time.

Returns

Figure 3 shows the IYLD ETF's historical returns. Although the concept of creating a diversified portfolio of low-cost income generating securities sounds good on paper, performance for the IYLD ETF has been poor in practice, as the fund has only delivered 3/5/10Yr average annual returns of -0.1%/0.2%/2.5% respectively to June 30, 2023.

Figure 3 - IYLD historical returns (morningstar.com)

2022 was an especially poor year, with the IYLD ETF returning -16.6% primarily due to its heavy exposure to fixed income securities that declined due to duration exposure.

Distribution & Yield

One positive attribute of the IYLD ETF is its generous distribution yield, with trailing 12 month distribution of $1.15 / share or 5.9% (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - IYLD distribution yield (Seeking Alpha)

However, one note of caution is that the IYLD ETF's 5.9% distribution yield is greater than its long-term average annual returns of 2.5% over 10 years. This suggests the ETF may not be earning its distribution, i.e., although it invests in high yielding investments that pay sufficient net investment income ("NII") to fund the distribution, the fund may be suffering from realized and unrealized losses on NAV to achieve those yields. In other words, the IYLD ETF shows signs of being an amortizing 'return of principal' fund.

This is confirmed by looking at the IYLD ETF's long-term NAV performance, which shows a classic amortizing pattern (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - IYLD has an amortizing NAV pattern (morningstar.com)

Amortizing 'return of principal' funds do not have to be closed-end funds ("CEF"), and their distributions can be fully funded by NII. The key determinant is to look at the fund's long-term returns and compare it to the distribution yield. If total returns are below distribution yields for an extended period, then it is a 'return of principal' fund.

Are There Better Alternatives?

For investors who prefer high yields from mostly fixed income investments, I believe there are many superior alternatives to IYLD that they can consider. For example, for very risk-averse investors, they can consider short-term treasury bill ETFs like the U.S. Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) that is currently paying a forward distribution yield of 5.2%. The TBIL ETF has no credit or interest rate risk, as it only owns treasury bills. I last updated investors on the TBIL ETF here.

For more risk tolerant investors, they can consider the Panagram Bbb-B Clo ETF (CLOZ) that invest in non-investment grade tranches of Collateralized Loan Obligation ("CLO") securities. Although CLOs sound like the risky Collateralized Debt Obligations ("CDO") that caused the 2008 Great Financial Crisis, historically they have proven to be much more resilient than comparably-rated high yield and corporate bonds. The CLOZ ETF is pricing in 6-9% forward returns depending on credit loss assumptions and has a 10.9% 30-Day SEC yield. I wrote about the CLOZ ETF here.

Finally, for those that are willing to take equity risk, they can consider the Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF) that primarily invest in equities of utilities and infrastructure companies. The UTF fund has a 10Yr average annual return of 8.6% and pays an 8.1% forward distribution yield. I last updated readers on the UTF fund here.

While the alternatives above are not guaranteed to outperform, I believe they offer superior risk/reward profiles compared to the IYLD ETF while paying similar or better distribution yields.

Conclusion

Although the iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF pays an attractive 5.9% trailing distribution yield, the IYLD ETF's historical performance has not been stellar, with 10Yr average annual returns of only 2.5%. This gap between historical performance and distribution yield suggests the IYLD ETF is an amortizing 'return of principal' fund that should be avoided.

Instead of the IYLD ETF, I believe there are plenty of superior alternatives investors can consider such as the TBIL ETF, the CLOZ ETF, and the UTF fund.