Apple: Consider Selling The AI News

Jul. 21, 2023 12:26 PM ET
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Apple Inc. reportedly faces difficulties assembling its upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models, potentially impacting holiday season sales.
  • The company's revenue performance is likely to hinge on the success of its higher-end iPhone 15 launches, with supply chain sources suggesting a potential decline in shipments.
  • Apple is reportedly preparing for a significant AI-related announcement in 2024, following news of a partnership between Qualcomm and Meta Platforms to partner on generative AI.
  • Apple traders have intensified their selling this week, suggesting that they likely sold the recent generative AI news.
  • The current Apple stock valuation doesn't seem sustainable. More intense selling pressure could force late buyers to bail, leading to a hurry to get out.
Apple Faces Shortages In iPhone Supplies Amid Turmoil In China

Scott Olson

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is gearing up for the release of its fiscal third quarter or FQ3 earnings release post-market on August 3. CEO Tim Cook and his team are not expected to deliver revenue growth

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
26.33K Followers
Identifying high-potential growth stocks for your portfolio

Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Wang of JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis. With a powerful toolkit, JR also provides insights into market sentiments, generating actionable market-leading indicators. In addition to tech and growth, JR also offers general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries, with short- to medium-term stock analysis that includes a combination of long and short setups. Join the community today to improve your investment strategy and start experiencing the quality of our service.

Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.

JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022

About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS). NUS is also ranked among the top ten universities globally. I currently hold the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.

My LinkedIn

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT, META, QCOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

All*AAPL profile picture
All*AAPL
Today, 1:16 PM
Comments (4.49K)
JR Research said:
--
I see AAPL's valuation as unsustainable at the current levels. At a forward EBITDA multiple of 23.7x (two standard deviation zone over its 10Y average), AAPL has struggled for momentum, suggesting buyers aren't keen to take it much higher from here."
--

**So, you "see AAPL's valuation as unsustainable at the current levels".

That's interesting...when AAPL was at $125.07 on 01/03/23, did you *see* AAPL being above $190/share before the end of July? Did you buy AAPL with your own funds to take advantage of that tremendous gain?

If not, why should anyone take investment advice according to what you *see* now?

--
"As such, investors sitting on significant gains should consider cutting their positions, leveraging on the recent sector rotation, before a further selloff follows."
--
**My wife and I are AAPL investors "sitting on significant gains". But our gains are significant primarily because they occurred over the long term...we continued to hold AAPL regardless of any misguided selloffs over the last 22+ years. Does anything you *see* indicate this future selloff will be different?
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 1:13 PM
Investing Group
Comments (5.59K)
Good call. I recently trimmed MSFT and GOOG for similar reasons.
S
Sam 87
Today, 1:02 PM
Comments (77)
Before I clicked, I thought this is definitely JR Research lol
N
Natturner1966
Today, 12:54 PM
Premium
Comments (2.35K)
I already trimmed my Apple position. It is true that some investors are rotating out of Mega Cap Tech to find riches somewhere else in the market and it’s not specific to Apple. Yes, we may have topped out Seems like a lot more people in the market are doing more trading now then buy and hold investing using technical trading algorithms. But…. The tech trade is only pausing. Dip buyers will come right back in tech soon enough and bid it right back up. Charles Schwab has already indicated that investors are slowly coming back into the market, coupled with passive investors and mutual funds continually dollar cost averaging into the market. So Apple is good no matter what.
M
Ministroba
Today, 12:42 PM
Comments (49)
Yes run for the door – and make Luca and all the investors, who are in for the long haul, happy. A dip just means more bang for the buck with the buy-back program.
s
snc77
Today, 12:42 PM
Comments (283)
Of course it’s priced for perfection
