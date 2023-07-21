gustavofrazao

A trillion-dollar milestone, a 12% year-on-year surge in fee-related earnings, and a robust $145 billion dry powder; these are just some of the highlights from Blackstone's (NYSE:BX) Q2 2023 earnings report. This financial titan continues to defy expectations, even in a relatively quiet deal environment. With assets under management reaching an unprecedented $1 trillion, Blackstone has solidified its position as a leader in the alternative investment industry. But what's the secret to this extraordinary performance? Let's take a closer look.

Q2 2023 Earnings Analysis

In the second quarter of 2023, Blackstone reported distributable earnings per unit of $0.93, surpassing consensus estimates of $0.92. This robust performance is impressive considering the relatively quiet deal environment.

Blackstone's broad growth and strong performance across its businesses were notable. Regardless of whether we look at inflows, realizations, deployed capital, or performance, Blackstone consistently delivered solid results even during slower periods. Fee-related earnings (FRE) rose 12% year-over-year, inflows of $30 billion were distributed across Credit & Insurance, Private Equity, and Real Estate, and the FRE margin increased to over 58%.

The firm's assets under management grew 6% year-over-year to reach $1 trillion, with perpetual capital making up nearly 40% of the total, increasing 8% year-over-year. Despite a slower pace of monetizations and deployment, accrued performance revenue increased due to mostly positive performance across various sectors. This positive performance, coupled with a high level of dry powder at $145 billion, demonstrates Blackstone's strong position.

The firm's BREIT product maintained strong performance, with the flow front remaining relatively stable. Despite the slow pace of monetizations and deployment, recent discussions and pipeline improvements reported by investment banks suggest a pickup in private equity deployment. As such, Blackstone continues to impress with its robust growth and performance across all its businesses.

Why Blackstone Wins

Reaching the $1 trillion AUM milestone is significant, making Blackstone the first alternative manager to attain this level, three years ahead of the roadmap presented in 2018. The significance of this accomplishment extends beyond the numbers. It is a testament to the extraordinary level of trust that Blackstone has cultivated with its clients over nearly four decades, a period during which the company has delivered $300 billion of aggregate gains with minimal losses.

We believe Blackstone's success can be attributed to its strategic diversification and expansion. The firm offers more than 70 distinct investment strategies, growing from its initial focus on corporate advisory services to include private equity and a variety of other asset management businesses over time. Notably, Blackstone entered the hedge fund of funds business in 1990, the real estate sector in 1991, and the credit market in 1998. More recent expansions include the launch of a dedicated private wealth business in 2011, the creation of tactical opportunities in 2012, entrance into the secondary market for drawdown funds in 2013, the initiation of an infrastructure strategy in 2017, the start of its insurance solutions management and life sciences businesses in 2018, and the launch of its first growth equity fund in 2020.

Innovation and data-driven decision-making have been essential to Blackstone's growth and success. The firm established its own data science group in 2015, which today includes over 50 data scientists, a statistic shared by management during the Q2 earnings call. Their work focuses on data aggregation, analysis, and the exploration of artificial intelligence applications. Blackstone's commitment to AI is based on its belief in the technology's transformative potential for companies and industries. The firm is dedicated to expanding its leadership position in this field.

Another factor contributing to Blackstone's success is its ability to attract and retain top talent. The firm's growth and commitment to meritocracy have made it a highly desirable place to work. In fact, Steve Schwarzman shared during the call that the selection rate for first-year analyst positions is less than 0.3%, indicating the high level of competition for these roles.

Blackstone's scale has not only made it safer, but also enhanced its stability and resilience. The firm has an A+ credit rating and a diversified portfolio of investment vehicles. It relies on long-term contracts and has virtually no net leverage at the parent company level. This conservative approach to managing the firm's capital structure and the structure of its funds underscores Blackstone's commitment to risk management.

Blackstone's strong investment performance is another aspect of its success. The firm's drawdown funds have delivered 15% net returns annually in corporate, private equity and opportunistic real estate for over 30 years. Similar strong performances have been recorded in other strategies such as secondaries, tactical opportunities, and credit.

Looking to the future, on the call, Blackstone has identified several key areas for growth. These include private credit and insurance, global infrastructure, energy transition, life sciences, the development of alternatives business in Asia, and the private wealth channel. These areas represent significant opportunities for Blackstone to continue its growth trajectory.

Lastly, central to Blackstone's success is its unwavering commitment to its core values of excellence, integrity, meritocracy, teamwork, and dedication to serving its customers. As the firm grows, it continues to uphold these values and remains committed to its mission of being the best in the world at what it chooses to do. Blackstone's financial and operational performance in Q2 2023 is a testament to its ability to adapt and thrive in changing market conditions, commitment to innovation and expansion, and dedication to serving its customers. The firm's focus on data-driven decision-making, talent retention, and risk management underpins its continued growth and success.

Financial & Valuation

Note: All historical data in this section comes from the company's 10-K filings, and all consensus numbers come from FactSet.

BX has demonstrated impressive revenue growth over the past three fiscal years, with a compounded annual growth rate of 31.2%. However, the sell-side consensus forecasts a contraction of 11.1% for this fiscal year, nudging the revenue down to $11.2 billion. This is a significant slowdown, but it's important to note the expected rebound of 36.5% in the subsequent fiscal year, resulting in projected revenues of $15.3 billion. The fluctuation in revenues is something to keep a keen eye on.

Turning our attention to BX's EBIT margin, it dipped slightly by 0.6% points over the past three fiscal years, falling from 58.3% to 57.7%. However, with a forecasted expansion of 371 basis points this year to 61.4%, before a slight contraction to 61.1% the following year, the margin performance remains robust.

The company's share dynamics also warrant mention. Over the past three years, BX funneled 6.2% of its revenue into share-based compensation, leading to a 5.1% increase in diluted outstanding common shares. These dynamics, along with revenue and margin trends, have driven the EPS to grow at a CAGR of 30.8%, slightly lagging behind revenue growth. Looking forward, a projected EPS dip of 16.4% to $4.32 this fiscal year is expected to be followed by a robust 37.9% surge to $5.96 in the next.

Free cash flow also offers an interesting narrative. Consensus estimates indicate an expected FCF of $6,023 million this fiscal year, marking a 53.8% FCF margin. This is a significant jump compared to four fiscal years ago when the FCF sat at $3,266 million with a 58.5% margin. Despite this increase, the average FCF over the past four years stands at $2,973 million, with an average margin of 40.2%. This indicates a strong and improving cash generation capability.

BX's solid return on invested capital of 9.0% and a dividend yield of 3.6%, which is 217 bps above the S&P 500, are testament to its solid performance. However, the company underperformed over the past year, returning 4% points less than the S&P 500, equating to a 13.8% in absolute return. Despite this, the stock is trading 22.6% above its 200-day moving average and 50% above its 52-week low of $71.72 per share, though it's 3% below its 52-week high of $110.90.

The short interest in the stock is moderate at 2.7%, suggesting that there isn't a significant bearish sentiment among investors.

Now, let's talk valuations. BX's FY2 PEG ratio currently stands at 1.5, matching the S&P 500's ratio and representing a discount of 2.7%. Meanwhile, the stock is trading at a forward 12-month P/E of 20.7. This is higher than its 5-year mean of 18.3 and sits comfortably within the 2-standard deviation range of 8.5 to 28.1, indicating a medium valuation relative to its 5-year range.

Conclusion

Blackstone's Q2 2023 earnings analysis paints a picture of a firm that's thriving amidst challenging market conditions. The achievement of a $1 trillion AUM alone is noteworthy, but when coupled with a 12% year-on-year increase in fee-related earnings and a high level of dry powder, it's clear that Blackstone's strategic diversification, commitment to innovation, and emphasis on attracting top talent have positioned the firm for continued success.

Moving forward, the firm has identified significant growth areas such as private credit and insurance, global infrastructure, and the development of alternatives business in Asia. These opportunities, along with the firm's unwavering commitment to its core values, are likely to drive continued growth. Thus, despite minor fluctuations in revenues and margins, Blackstone's ability to adapt, innovate, and deliver consistently solid results makes it a compelling case for investors. With its trillion-dollar AUM milestone already in the rearview mirror, the sky is the limit for this financial powerhouse.