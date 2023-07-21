Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tesla Stock: Riding The Wave (Rating Upgrade)

Jul. 21, 2023 12:40 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)9 Comments
Ironside Research
Summary

  • Tesla, Inc. recently announced its Q2 earnings, beating on both the top and bottom lines with revenue at $24.9 billion and GAAP EPS of $0.78, with record vehicle production and deliveries.
  • The company is on a bit of a tear, stacking several small wins in recent weeks.
  • Despite these wins, Tesla's stock fell over 10% in the days following earnings due to narrowing margins.

New Developments

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), the electric vehicle ("EV") maker--and technology company, according to bulls--helmed by Elon Musk, announced its second quarter earnings yesterday. The company beat on both the top and bottom line, with revenue at $24.9 billion

Ironside Research
Looking for value, or lack thereof, throughout the market. Long by nature, short by necessity, generally contrarian.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is opinion and for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Factual errors may exist and will be corrected if identified. The opinion of the author may change at any time and the author is under no obligation to disclose said change. Nothing in this article should be construed as personalized or tailored investment advice. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal, and readers should not utilize anything in our research as a sole decision point for transacting in any security for any reason.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (9)

c
cbx6cylinder
Today, 12:59 PM
Comments (2.97K)
Isn't going from 1.8M-2.0M guidance to just 1.8M different? Seems he has lowered expectations
" and in the Q4 2022 call, Elon Musk gave guidance to investors that 1.8 to 2 million vehicle deliveries in 2023 was the company's goal.

We have to acknowledge, then, that the company has maintained this goal, with Musk reiterating the guidance of 1.8 million vehicle deliveries in 2023 on the Q2 conference call."
Ironside Research profile picture
Ironside Research
Today, 1:02 PM
Comments (447)
@cbx6cylinder If I remember correctly, Musk said 2 million was a stretch goal, something they would like to hit (or something to that effect) in the Q4 2022 conference call. 1.8 has been the number management has reiterated a few times over the last three calls.
c
cbx6cylinder
Today, 1:10 PM
Comments (2.97K)
@Ironside Research Yes he said 2M was a stretch goal, but now it indicates 1.8M is the new stretch goal?
Ironside Research profile picture
Ironside Research
Today, 1:11 PM
Comments (447)
@cbx6cylinder That's not what I took from the conference call transcript, but I'm sure that's debatable and open for interpretation if you read it differently. Cheers.
B
Batsi
Today, 12:58 PM
Premium
Comments (70)
Your record shows you have never been right about the direction of this stock…?
Ironside Research profile picture
Ironside Research
Today, 1:00 PM
Comments (447)
@Batsi Thanks for reading--I'm a fundamental analyst, and the fundamentals of the stock have not made sense to me. In many ways, they still don't, but the improving sales and execution by management have prompted me to update my opinion. There is no guarantee that I (or anyone else) will ever be right about anything in the broader market, nor do I claim to know if a stock will move in the direction I think it will. I simply analyze fundamentals to develop my opinion. Cheers.
