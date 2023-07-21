Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 21, 2023 12:03 PM ETPPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.64K Followers

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 21, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

John Bruno - VP of IR

Tim Knavish - President and CEO

Vince Morales - SVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Christopher Parkinson - Mizuho

Ghansham Panjabi - Baird

Josh Spector - UBS

David Begleiter - Deutsche Bank

Jeffrey Zekauskas - JPMorgan

Stephen V. Byrne - Bank of America

John McNulty - BMO

Vincent Andrews - Morgan Stanley

Duffy Fischer - Goldman Sachs

Patrick Cunningham - Citigroup

Michael Leithead - Barclays

Frank Mitsch - Fermium Research

Aleksey Yefremov - Keybanc

Mike Harrison - Seaport Research Partners

John Roberts - Credit Suisse

Michael Sison - Wells Fargo

Kevin McCarthy - Vertical Research Partners

Laurence Alexander - Jefferies

Arun Viswanathan - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning. My name is Carla, and I will be your conference operator for today. Welcome to the Second Quarter PPG Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to John Bruno, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

John Bruno

Thank you, Carla, and good morning, everyone. Once again, this is John Bruno, and we appreciate your continued interest in PPG and welcome you for our second quarter 2023 financial results conference call. Joining me on the call from PPG are Tim Knavish, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Vince Morales, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Our comments relate to the financial information released after US equity markets closed on Thursday, July 20, 2023. We have posted detailed commentary and accompanying presentation slides on the Investor Center of our website, ppg.com. The slides are also available on the webcast site for this

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.