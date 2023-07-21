Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Metropolitan Bank (MCB) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 21, 2023 12:48 PM ETMetropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.64K Followers

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 21, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Defazio - President, Chief Executive Officer

Greg Sigrist - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alex Lau - JP Morgan

Chris O’Connell - KBW

Operator

Welcome to Metropolitan Commercial Bank’s Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Hosting the call today from Metropolitan Commercial Bank are Mark Defazio, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Greg Sigrist, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Today’s call is being recorded.

At this time, all participants have been placed in a listen-only mode, and the floor will be open for your remarks following the prepared remarks. [Operator instructions] During today’s presentation, reference will be made to the company’s earnings release and investor presentation, copies of which are available at mcbankny.com. Today’s presentation may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to the company’s notices regarding forward-looking statements and non-GAAP measures that appear in the earnings release.

It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to Mark Defazio, President and Chief Executive Officer. You may begin.

Mark Defazio

Thank you. Good morning and thank you for joining our second quarter earnings call. The first six months of this year was a very interesting but disruptive time. Bank management teams were challenged to prove how prepared they were to manage their business and balance sheet in a sustained high-rate environment. It's clear there is no quick fix to this problem if you came into the year unprepared.

Thin and growing opportunities will continue to secure more organic market share, driving material shareholder value. I believe that identifying these well-prepared banks will be easier than in the past, and the focus will be on true fundamentals

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.