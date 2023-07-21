Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (CPAC) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 21, 2023 12:49 PM ETCementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (CPAC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.64K Followers

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 21, 2023 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Claudia Bustamante - Head, IR

Humberto Nadal - CEO & Director

Manuel Ferreyros - VP, Administration & Finance & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Pacasmayo's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to introduce your host for today's call, Mrs. Claudia Bustamante, Sustainability and Investor Relations Manager. Mrs. Bustamante, you may begin.

Claudia Bustamante

Thank you, Jenny. Good morning, everyone. Joining me on the call today is Mr. Humberto Nadal, our Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Manuel Ferreyros, our Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Nadal will begin our call with an overview of the quarter, focusing primarily on our strategic outlook for the short and medium term. Mr. Ferreyros will then follow with additional commentary on our financial results. We'll then turn the call over to your questions.

Please note that this call would include certain forward-looking statements. These statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, trends and other matters that are not historical facts and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties that might affect future events or results. Descriptions of these risks are set forth in the company's regulatory filings.

With that, I'd now like to turn the call over to Mr. Humberto Nadal.

Humberto Nadal

Thank you, Claudia. Welcome, everyone, to today's conference call, and thank you for joining us today. This quarter, we experienced some demand-side challenges as heavy rains during March and April caused a decrease in demand. Since May, we have seen a consistent decrease in our cement daily shipments, which gives us the confidence to believe that the second half of the year should be much stronger in terms of demand.

It is also important to

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.