Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Jazz Pharmaceuticals: Xywav Debate Continued Drag On Equity Performance

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
3.01K Followers

Summary

  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals' share price has languished in FY'22 with a number of pressures on its Xywav label.
  • The FDA has supported the competing Lumryz label, stating it is clinically superior to Xywav, chiefly due to its once-nightly dosing regimen.
  • JAZZ has sued the FDA in response, hence, the debate continues to roll on, and this could be a drag on equity performance.
  • Net-net, reiterate hold.
Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Briefing

Following my February publication on Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) there have been numerous updates to the investment debate. I'm not going to waste time in the introduction here today—instead, I'm going to get straight into the analysis and

This article was written by

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
3.01K Followers
Buy side equity strategist conducting a blend of fundamental, technical, long-term analysis across the broad healthcare, commodities and industrials spectrum in developed markets. Helping you position your portfolios for the future is my top priority. Shoot me a message to discuss trade ides or talk portfolio construction. Disclaimer:The opinions expressed in all articles do not constitute as investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

liegh aulper profile picture
liegh aulper
Today, 2:46 PM
Premium
Comments (1.89K)
My thoughts are Kamala Harris has a better chance of getting the Democratic
nomination and winning as President than JAZZ has in winning their case against the FDA. JAZZ is not even asking for an expedited hearing. IMHO Bruce is filing the case to tell his shareholders that he is doing everything possible. And those shareholders and analysts will probably believe him. Afterall they believed him when he told them that patients don't mind getting up in the middle of the night to take a 2nd dose, hell some of them even like it. need i say more?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.