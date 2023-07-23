Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ares Capital: Assessing Dividend Coverage For Its 10% Yield

BDC Buzz profile picture
BDC Buzz
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • One of the largest mistakes that investors make is focusing on historical dividend coverage instead of projected dividend coverage.
  • This article discusses historical and projected dividend coverage for ARCC, which is the largest BDC currently yielding 10% before supplemental dividends.
  • Below I discuss many of the drivers used for projecting dividend coverage followed by my base, best, and worst-case projections for ARCC.
  • If you're not getting this level of detail for each of your BDC investments, please consider taking a more detailed approach to due diligence each quarter.
  • ARCC will be reporting Q2 2023 results this week and below are many of the positive and negative considerations for investors, most of which are discussed in this and the previous articles.
Team of Business people working at workplace with tablet and document, doing planning analyzing Tax financial report, business plan investment, finance analysis Economic business discussions.

David Gyung

Quick Introduction To Business Development Companies

Business development companies ("BDCs") invest shareholder capital in privately-owned, small- and medium-sized U.S. companies generating income from secured loans and capital gains from equity positions, much like venture capital or private equity funds. Anyone can invest in BDCs as they're public

This article was written by

BDC Buzz profile picture
BDC Buzz
Build a portfolio with sustainable dividend yields ranging from 8% to 12%

I work with and for various private wealth managers, institutional and accredited investors. My goal for articles on Seeking Alpha is to bring exposure to business development companies (BDCs) that finance small to medium-sized businesses, typically overlooked by banks. BDCs are an instrument for investors to earn healthy dividends by avoiding double taxation at the corporate level and allowing income to flow directly to shareholders.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARCC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have positions in 18 BDC stock positions, only one of which was discussed in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (15)

d
dean3084
Today, 11:49 AM
Comments (886)
@BDC BUZZ One if the best article and analysis I've read. I own quite a few (13), but my question is: To what degree does NAV come I to play? Sorry for the question from a less experience investor. Thanks
d
dean3084
Today, 11:54 AM
Comments (886)
@dean3084 of instead of if!!!!! My Bad.
w
woodland
Today, 10:59 AM
Comments (3.27K)
Great article and thanks for taking the time to publish this. I have a much better understanding of ARCC from the article.
thebellsareringing profile picture
thebellsareringing
Today, 10:57 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.85K)
Thanks for another great article. Long ARCC since 2017. I have a large position along with a good capital gain. The management is very good and agree with decision to be conservative with the supplemental dividend.
n
nyle alexla
Today, 10:56 AM
Premium
Comments (574)
Arcc, main and tslx are the best bdc investments for me.
Code Talker Market Analysis profile picture
Code Talker Market Analysis
Today, 10:52 AM
Comments (7.78K)
I have ARCC on SWAN hold, but not DRIP. I'm accumulating dividends to reinvest in ARCC when BDCs get dunked in the tank during the approaching non-soft landing.
Will104 profile picture
Will104
Today, 11:07 AM
Premium
Comments (3.14K)
@Code Talker Market Analysis

Increasingly thinking that we might actually see a little immaculate deflation

But for sure there will be a blow up/hard landing at some point so I’ve been buying a lot of bonds at differing maturities on hope of having something maturing when things are falling apart

BDC bonds at 7-9 for 1-5 years seem like a great place to park money for that
B
Be A Man
Today, 11:31 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.86K)
@Code Talker Market Analysis the consensus now is not a hard landing snd a soft landing maybe a ripple. Investing on predictions these days is itself speculative.
Will104 profile picture
Will104
Today, 10:40 AM
Premium
Comments (3.14K)
1.25x leverage against only 41% second lien is a little scary

Hence why cut my (then rather large) position in ARCC in half some months ago to get into BXSL

1.25 and 41 and I would have sold out totally but for my long history holding ARCC and Aries clearly knowing what they are doing
JayTheDoggo profile picture
JayTheDoggo
Today, 11:31 AM
Premium
Comments (70)
@Will104 same. I chopped it down to 5%. Spread the rest in HTGC and some others. As a personal rule of thumb I'm keeping all of the BDCs at 5% or less.
Will104 profile picture
Will104
Today, 11:40 AM
Premium
Comments (3.14K)
@JayTheDoggo

HTGC is my other long held BDC

Again more relaxed as v in the money but equally wouldn’t want to hold too much

I’m about 12 percent in total as a concentration across all my BDCs and have another c5 percent in BDC bonds

See HTGC as my Nasdaq exposure with a yield
