Steel Dynamics - Simply One Of The Best

Jul. 21, 2023 2:07 PM ETSteel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)6 Comments
Leo Nelissen
Summary

  • Steel Dynamics is a leading US-based steel producer facing headwinds due to poor economic conditions, but continues to invest in its business for future growth.
  • Despite a year-on-year decline, STLD reported strong Q2 2023 results and is expanding into aluminum, with a new facility expected to start operations by mid-2025.
  • STLD's strong balance sheet, consistent dividend growth, and shareholder-friendly approach make it a compelling long-term investment, although waiting for a bigger correction might be prudent.
Steelworker cleaning pouring end of flask during steel pour in steelworks

Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

It's time to discuss Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD), one of the most fascinating US-based steel producers, as it has products that go far up the value chain, allowing STLD to maintain a terrific track record of consistent

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

Just Myself profile picture
Just Myself
Today, 2:50 PM
Comments (2.38K)
Thanks for mostly informative article…and agree it is hard to give target prices on commodity stock.

I do note that Seeking Alpha has 2023 EPS over $15/share and then declining to $9.17 in 2024 and then to $8.82 in 2025…so comparisons are going to be declining.

As for an investment, how would you compare STLD to an integrated oil company who can ride out commodity oil pricing by both producing oil and refining that oil to gasoline and other products? It also seems there are various integrated oil companies paying higher yield dividends while also paying off debt.

As for the future, hard to say which commodity will see better pricing…but we know OPEC has taken steps to increase oil prices and that oil demand seems to still be increasing…albeit very little.

Seems to me an integrated oil company (or ETF) might offer better returns to shareholders while also being a bit better protected from the underlying commodity prices (due to both producing oil and refining it to sell in company gasoline station).

How do you think of these comparisons between the two industries?
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 2:57 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (8.8K)
@Just Myself Comparing steel to oil isn't easy. I own 17% energy, so I would make the case that oil is a better place to be. Oil benefits from declining production growth. Steel is different.

Buying both is the way to go here
AlexChilton profile picture
AlexChilton
Today, 2:48 PM
Comments (472)
Leo,

Another great piece. STLD is great. It's been a fun ride up, and become quite the DGI security. Long since 2010. Based on 'how many shares do my dividends buy' metric, just a bit pricey, but not by much. Not a terrible entry for a long term play.

The expansion into flat rolled aluminum is interesting. STLD (as noted) has been recycling AI (amongst others) for a while. My understanding is that it's cheaper to recycle than produce new. If STLD wants to add new production, they obviously see something.

Not a heavily covered stock. Fits re-shoring thesis well. Thanks again.

Alex.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 2:58 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (8.8K)
@AlexChilton Spot-on comment. Thanks for this!
d
dixie
Today, 2:35 PM
Comments (1.43K)
Great Company: Yes
Shareholder friendly: Not especially - dividends are minuscule. Return depends exclusively on stock price appreciation.
c
correct way to invest
Today, 2:41 PM
Premium
Comments (4.93K)
@dixie NAH they raise their dividend every year about 10 percent. Not their fault the stock is great
