ENOR: Norwegian Stocks Are Unbelievably Undervalued

Jul. 21, 2023 2:08 PM ETiShares MSCI Norway ETF (ENOR)EQNR
Summary

  • Norwegian stocks are extremely undervalued, offering an 8% dividend yield and trading at a PE ratio of around 6x, making them a great investment opportunity.
  • The Norwegian krone is also undervalued by 35% in purchasing power parity terms, despite the country's solid economic fundamentals.
  • If both the MSCI Norway and the krone revert back to long-term average valuations, the Global X MSCI Norway ETF would triple in value.

Norway

FotografiaBasica/E+ via Getty Images

Norwegian stocks represent one of the best opportunities I have seen in 20 years. The MSCI Norway trades at a PE ratio of around 6x and offers an 8% dividend yield, while the Norwegian krone is 35% undervalued in purchasing

This article was written by

Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
5.31K Followers
I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ENOR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

