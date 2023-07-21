Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Farmer Mac: Solid Fundamentals Supported By Well-Covered Dividend

The Gaming Dividend profile picture
The Gaming Dividend
3 Followers

Summary

  • Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has a strong track record with low loan losses and a stable income stream.
  • The company has seen consistent growth, with a compound annual growth rate of 10% in outstanding business volume from 2000 to 2022, and a 7% CAGR during the pandemic.
  • Farmer Mac's federal charter gives it a competitive edge, enabling it to navigate interest rate risks and maintain low loan default losses. It also benefits from farm subsidy programs.
  • 39% of farm income comes from government payments. AGM is set to benefit from this.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome The Gaming Dividend as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium.

Cropped shot of a farmer holding soil

PeopleImages/iStock via Getty Images

This article was written by

The Gaming Dividend profile picture
The Gaming Dividend
3 Followers
Financial analyst by day and a seasoned investor by passion, I've been involved in the world of investing for over 10 years and honed my skills in analyzing lucrative opportunities within the market.I specialize in uncovering strategies to utilize various investment vehicles - seeking out high quality dividend stocks, and other assets that offer potential for long term-growth that pack a serious punch for bill-paying potential. I use myself as an example that with a solid base of classic dividend growth stocks, sprinkling in some Business Development Companies, REITs, and Closed End Funds can be a highly efficient way to boost your investment income while still capturing a total return that follows traditional index funds.After humble beginnings sharing my knowledge on Instagram (@thegamingdividend), I have decided to further expand my passion sharing insights here on SA.My money will always be where my mouth is; I am a strong proponent in the FIRE movement and have been perfecting this craft so that I can inspire the average 9-5'er like myself, that early retirement is within reach without compromising the safety of your portfolio.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AGM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.