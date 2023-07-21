hapabapa

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)’s shares rallied 6.5% on Wednesday and then added 4.1% on Thursday after the bank presented earnings for its second-quarter which were slightly worse than expected. Expectedly, KeyCorp has seen a contraction in its net interest margin due to higher deposit costs for interest-bearing accounts, just like other regional and top tier banks, but the bank has also seen deposit growth in Q2 (on a period-end basis) and investor sentiment is clearly improving. Considering that KeyCorp continues to trade at one of the largest discounts in the regional bank sector, with the exception of PacWest Bancorp (PACW), and offer a dividend yield close to 7%, I believe KeyCorp has one of the best risk/reward profiles in the entire regional banking market!

Previous coverage

I rated KeyCorp previously as a strong buy and recommended the regional bank due to its high dividend yield, large discount to book value and deposit restoration potential. Since my last recommendation in June, shares have appreciated 20.24%.

Taking a look at KeyCorp’s net interest margin

KeyCorp, like all banks in Q2’23, has seen a decline in its net interest margin as higher deposit costs for interest-bearing accounts negatively affected the bank’s profitability. KeyCorp’s Q2’23 net interest margin fell from 2.47% in Q1’23 to 2.12% in Q2’23 which was widely expected. The fact that the bank’s net interest margin declined was therefore not a big factor in how investors evaluated KeyCorp’s results for Q2. More relevant was KeyCorp’s deposit trend in the second-quarter... which turned out to be favorable.

Source: KeyCorp

The outlook for KeyCorp’s Q3’23 net interest income calls for a Y/Y decline of 4-6% with the negative trend expected to last into the fourth-quarter (at which point the regional bank expects a decline of up to 2%). However, I believe investors have no reason to be unsettled about this forecast as the banks fundamentals are healthy.

Source: KeyCorp

KeyCorp added $1.0B to its deposit base, quarter over quarter

We have already seen in the earnings releases of other banks, such as Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) -- which is my highest conviction bet in the regional banking market -- that deposits have returned to the regional sector. This trend was also reflected in KeyCorp’s earnings sheet for the second-quarter.

KeyCorp ended the second-quarter with $142.9B in average deposits, showing a small decline of 0.3% quarter over quarter. However, on a period-end basis, the situation is looking a little bit better: total deposits were $145.1B, showing that KeyCorp attracted $1.0B in additional deposits to its bank accounts, compared to the prior quarter.

Source: KeyCorp

Commercial real estate exposure

One reason why KeyCorp’s large discount to book value is not justified, in my opinion, is because the regional bank has very limited exposure to the commercial real estate sector over which many investors have raised concerns in recent months.

Office performance has been hurt by remote working trends and lower occupancy rates, which obviously is a concern for lenders that have made loans to this sector. KeyCorp, however, is not one of those banks that has a lot of office loans on its books: the bank clarified in its earnings report that it only had $884M of its total loan portfolio invested in offices, meaning office real estate accounted for less than 1% of outstanding loans. In other words, even if conditions deteriorate in the office sector, the fall-out for KeyCorp would likely be very limited, in my opinion.

Source: KeyCorp

Why you should consider adding KEY to a growth-oriented portfolio

KeyCorp’s biggest appeal is represented by its large discount to book value which remains one of the biggest in the regional banking sector. Although the discount has narrowed in recent months, but especially this week when investors realized that the financial crisis is in the rearview mirror, KeyCorp is still undervalued, in my opinion.

Shares of KeyCorp are trading at a 6% discount to book value and at a 25% discount to their historical price-to-book ratio of 1.26X. This is good news for investors as KeyCorp continues to have potential to revalue higher: if the bank returns to its pre-crisis valuation of $17-18, shares could have 43-52% revaluation upside.

Data by YCharts

One of the most attractive key features for KeyCorp is that the bank is paying a healthy 6.9% dividend and KeyCorp pays out less than 50% of its earnings. Therefore, I consider the dividend to be safe and sustainable.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Risks with KeyCorp

In the short term, the biggest risk for KeyCorp is a continual contraction of the bank’s net interest margin, but this could be said for every regional bank that is dealing with taking in deposits and handing out loans. What would change my mind about KeyCorp is if the bank saw either concerning new deposit outflows or saw its commercial real estate exposure weigh on the bank's earnings going forward.

Closing thoughts

KeyCorp is a bargain in the regional banking market and the bank has attracted $1.0B in new deposits in the second-quarter, further supplying evidence that deposit flows in the sector are recovering. KeyCorp has big revaluation potential as I see the bank’s fair value in a range of $17-18... which is KeyCorp's pre-crisis price range. Additionally, investors get paid a nice 6.9% dividend until investor sentiment recovers and investors are willing to price regional banks in line with their historical valuations!