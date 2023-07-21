Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tesla Has A New Fear Factor

Jul. 21, 2023 2:26 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)5 Comments
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
20.11K Followers

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc.'s Q2 earnings beat estimates, but concerns over declining margins, due to aggressive price cuts, caused shares to drop 10% after earnings.
  • Despite record deliveries and 47% Y/Y revenue growth in Q2, Tesla's gross margin declined to 18.2%, leading to concerns about long-term profitability.
  • Tesla's operating margin is now in the single digits and at its lowest since Q1'21.
  • Tesla's positive free cash flow and industry leadership position are positives, but weakening margins and potential delays in Cybertruck production are risk factors.
  • Investors may want to wait for re-engagement until the correction has been completed and a bottom been formed.

Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory

Xiaolu Chu

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) submitted its second quarter earnings card on July 19, 2023, and it showed that the company beat both top line and bottom line estimates. However, the electric vehicle ("EV") company also

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
20.11K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

Actionable Conclusion profile picture
Actionable Conclusion
Today, 3:04 PM
Analyst
Comments (16.6K)
When Berlin and Austin ramp up, and Cybertruck is ramped up, margins will likely be back above 20%.

Might take a year, maybe less.

When FSD monthly subs kick in, margins will def trend up.

When Energy division starts hitting the bottom line. Margins will def trend up.

Until then Tesla will have to get by earning twice the gross profit as the rest of the industry avg.

PS. Lower margins are not good. The whole industry is dealing with tough industry related headwinds. Tesla is not immune. Although, Tesla is best suited to come out the other side in better shape than anyone else.
I
Imnotupst
Today, 2:49 PM
Comments (864)
Trash article from someone with little knowledge on Tesla.
s
sancerrefrankie
Today, 2:45 PM
Premium
Comments (810)
this only you write i no agree with you @The Asian Investor becose i think it tesla will go it UP how we like it doimg the ai you most to buy some @The Asian Investor
t y @The Asian Investor
m
magenta17
Today, 2:42 PM
Comments (4.79K)
Tesla will be just fine for decades to come. Longz TSLA! :-)
marcelomnet profile picture
marcelomnet
Today, 2:42 PM
Premium
Comments (5)
Perhaps you do understand TSLA and purposely create a bearish narrative to help the bears.

TSLA will soon be the most valuable company. All investments are well planned. It’s all about transformation and sustainability.

The future of transport with automation and TSA (transport as a service). AI, licensing FSD, robotaxis, robots, supercomputers,..

Parallel to all that there is a huge business in clean energy generation and storage.

Everyone knows. Three pillars: hi tech, transport and energy. It’s inevitable. No competitor at this point in time.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.