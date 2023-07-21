Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
In The Murky MLM Space, Medifast Might Actually Hold Some Promise

Jul. 21, 2023 2:28 PM ETMedifast, Inc. (MED)HAIN, WW, HLF
Column Research
Summary

  • Medifast, a health and wellness company, has seen its stock price decline by 76% since 2021, despite its Optavia platform helping over 2 million customers with weight loss.
  • The company's earning power value (EPV) and adjusted asset value (AV) suggest the stock is undervalued, with potential for significant returns for value-oriented investors.
  • However, risks include competitive entry, potential malinvestment, MLM regulations and prejudice, and health and sustainability concerns around Medifast’s products.
  • Medifast is cheap relative to their MLM peers despite avoiding many of the issues which drag the reputations of other MLM firms.
  • We estimate that the upside potential is approximately 69%.
Rear view of a woman standing in front of stairs in the park

Dobrila Vignjevic

OVERVIEW OF THE BUSINESS

Obesity poses a range of dangerous health risks, both physical and psychological. Physically, obesity significantly increases the likelihood of developing chronic conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancers, and disorders. It places a burden on vital organs and leads to reduced mobility, resulting in

This article was written by

Column Research profile picture
Column Research
165 Followers
Long/Short analysis specializing in strategic opportunities in domestic and international markets. Articles written in collaboration with current TrendUp Now participants.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

