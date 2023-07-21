Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Archer Aviation: The Best Risk/Reward In The eVTOL Industry

Jul. 21, 2023 2:32 PM ETArcher Aviation Inc. (ACHR)
Summary

  • Archer Aviation Inc., an eVTOL manufacturer, plans to achieve FAA approval for its 'Midnight' aircraft by late 2024, with operations starting in 2025.
  • The company's main partner is Stellantis N.V., which will provide manufacturing technology and a $150 million equity capital line. United Airlines has placed a tentative order for 200 of Archer's aircraft.
  • Despite being in its pre-revenue development phase, Archer has over $500 million in current assets and a current ratio of 7.
  • Archer is undervalued compared to its peers, despite being a first-mover alongside its rival Joby.

Conceptual eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircrafts as a taxi/shuttle service at the helipad on top of a building

adventtr

Individual investor with a focus on emerging industries and dividend investing.

