Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

COSCO SHIPPING: Unfairly Penalized And Priced Below Net Cash

Jul. 21, 2023 2:35 PM ETCOSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (CICOF), CICOY
JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.21K Followers

Summary

  • Coming off the COVID-driven highs, the shipping industry is now stuck in a downcycle.
  • COSCO SHIPPING is exposed to the same industry headwinds but has shown surprising resilience.
  • With the H-shares now priced below net cash, the market has likely penalized the stock too harshly.

Cosco Shipping Ship Germany

Wirestock/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In the context of softer-than-expected freight rates from the Chinese liners last quarter, COSCO SHIPPING's (OTCPK:CICOF) strong preliminary Q2 result came as a surprise. To be clear, the industry isn't yet out of the woods, with

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.21K Followers
A passionately curious analyst.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.