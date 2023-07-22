Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Infinera Corporation: Solid Business And Solid Outlook

Jul. 22, 2023 9:00 AM ETInfinera Corporation (INFN)
MJ Investing profile picture
MJ Investing
388 Followers

Summary

  • Infinera Corporation's share price has fluctuated significantly in recent months, peaking at $7.8 in the last 52 weeks, but the company's strong earnings outlook makes it a potential buy.
  • The company, which operates in the communications equipment industry, has invested heavily in R&D and is establishing strong partnerships, including with KAMO Power for the deployment of the Infinera XTM series.
  • Despite facing challenges such as supply chain constraints and potential macroeconomic slowdowns, Infinera's valuation and strong steps towards growing its market share make it a solid investment opportunity.

SEMINAR coding talking

Laurence Dutton/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Summary

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) has been on a real rollercoaster the last few months in terms of its share price. Peaking at $7.8 in the last 52 weeks, the share price has plunged from that and

This article was written by

MJ Investing profile picture
MJ Investing
388 Followers
I take a look at a variety of companies across several sectors. I like to dive deep and see what really makes a company a good investment compared competitors. Creating a long-term portfolio and managing it is always the goal.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.