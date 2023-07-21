Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SoFi Is A Sell Before Earnings

SL Investments profile picture
SL Investments
2.6K Followers

Summary

  • Sofi could experience higher delinquency rates in the near future as the economy slows and unemployment rates rise.
  • Potential macroeconomic conditions could incentivize consumers to limit taking on new personal loans.
  • Higher delinquency rates could not only hurt the bottom line, but could also pose headwinds for growth.
  • Sofi's valuation is too expensive, especially considering the potential headwinds the company is facing.

SoFi Stadium Ribbon-Cutting Event

Rich Fury

Introduction

I took profits on my SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) position. I have been bullish on SoFi throughout my previous articles on Seeking Alpha. My reasoning for this argument was that the massive growth opportunity was ahead of

This article was written by

SL Investments profile picture
SL Investments
2.6K Followers
I am a young private investor seeking to find advice and knowledge through my journey in Seeking Alpha. I primarily focus on growth companies and the disruptive future they may bring. Through the rise of technological capabilities, I believe that the world will undergo a massive transition in the coming decade.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SOFI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (15)

R
Rleaton
Today, 4:06 PM
Premium
Comments (1.38K)
I agree that most/all of the short term gains (2023) have likely already happened. But that’s pretty much all that I agree with in this article.

“50+ % revenue growth required for years” for the stock to be attractive at these levels?

Interesting take
S
Sweet Home
Today, 4:01 PM
Premium
Comments (32)
Bidenomics will save us all. Haven't you heard?
E
EquityFool
Today, 3:40 PM
Comments (534)
Author says "SoFi's valuation is too expensive today" - Could you justify that in light of the revenue growth rates?
R
Rock Chalk
Today, 4:04 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.35K)
@EquityFool How much profit did they make last quarter?
a
alitomr
Today, 3:39 PM
Premium
Comments (49)
Selling now would be an attempt at timing the market, which is some of what tarders do. If you are considering the investment for the long term, with 0.69 cents per share of profits by 2026, which is very likely at conservative around 20% growth, and assuming a multiple of 20, that would be a 50% upside.

I made the mistake of trying to take profits from Tesla at 160usd and NVIDIA at 180usd, both investments that I want to hold for the very long term.

Now I only sell stocks that are 40% overpriced according to my base case. My fair price for Sofi is 7.30usd.That means if it gets to close to 11 I should sell. It did get to 11 and I didnt sell, and I dont care. I dont want to chase crumbles. SOFI will be 20usd relatively soon. Zoom out and possibilities arise...
h
hawkbo00142
Today, 3:35 PM
Premium
Comments (16)
Spinning the same nonsense you have been spinning previously and wrong every time
R
Rock Chalk
Today, 3:41 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.35K)
@hawkbo00142 Did you even bother reading the article or review his past recommendations on SOFI? Looks like he's been right 100% of the time the past 12 months.
h
hawkbo00142
Today, 3:47 PM
Premium
Comments (16)
@Rock Chalk Well honestly I may have confused the nonsense in this article with some other contributor who posted the same in the last 6 months... but it is still nonsense
Y
Yield Chaser
Today, 3:48 PM
Comments (469)
@hawkbo00142 legends say he predicted a Trump reelection in 2020 too
Data Driven Investing profile picture
Data Driven Investing
Today, 3:33 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (630)
What you are failing to take into account is that SoFi's own guidance calls for 5% unemployment by the end of 2023 and a 2.5% contraction in GDP by the end of 2023. The Congressional Budget Office 5.1% unemployment guide you quoted was from February of 2023. A better estimate is the Federal Reserves recent guide, which has the benefit of being a current guidance since the labor market has held up significantly better than anyone predicted, including the Congressional Budget Office. The Federal Reserve is now guiding for a 4.1% unemployment rate by the end of 2023 and a GDP real growth of +1%.

Real GDP growth and lower unemployment relative to SoFi's guidance is much more important to their performance than the rate hikes. Their guidance is extremely conservative and they are poised to outperform not underperform their prior delinquency and charge-off estimates for their loan portfolio.

I believe the analysis I wrote here gives a lot more context and nuance if people want more info:
www.datadinvesting.com/...
R
Rleaton
Today, 4:07 PM
Premium
Comments (1.38K)
@Data Driven Investing most bearish analyst either don’t know what assumptions management baked into their guidance, or simply don’t believe their guidance will hold up against those assumptions.

It’s likely mostly the former
N
Natturner1966
Today, 3:29 PM
Premium
Comments (2.36K)
Never write an article that is trying to guess what a companies earnings report will reveal. It’s best just to wait and find out.
OpusVector profile picture
OpusVector
Today, 3:20 PM
Comments (219)
Lol, this reads as a desperate short seller move pointing out the obvious and bake into the stock already, where is the list of positives ?, let’s revisit on the 31st
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.