Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Triumph Financial, Inc. (TFIN) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 21, 2023 2:21 PM ETTriumph Financial, Inc. (TFIN), TFINP
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.64K Followers

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 21, 2023 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Aaron Graft - Founder, Vice Chairman and CEO

Melissa Forman - President, TriumphPay

Tim Valdez - President, Factoring Division

Brad Voss - Chief Financial Officer

Todd Ritterbusch - President, TBK Bank

Conference Call Participants

Tom Wendler - Stephens

Joe Yanchunis - Raymond James

Hal Goetsch - B. Riley

Gary Tenner - D.A. Davidson

Jared Shaw - Wells Fargo

Michael Perito - KBW

Unidentified Company Representative

Good morning. It’s 9:30 here and a beautiful day in Texas. We are looking forward to discussing our Second Quarter Earnings with you. I’d like to open today by thanking you for attending the call and sharing your feedback with us to help us continue shaping and developing this communications process. We appreciate it and keep the suggestions coming. Also, you will notice Melissa is back with us at the table today and she has a lot of great things to talk about in TriumphPay. With that, let’s get to business.

In our results, the second quarter continued to present a challenging freight environment. However, there is a lot to be excited about at TFIN when the analysis moves beyond headline. Last evening, we published our quarterly shareholder letter. That letter and our quarterly results will form the basis of our call today.

However, before we get started, I would like to remind you that this conversation may include forward-looking statements. Those statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and anticipated results to differ.

The company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statement. For details, please refer to the Safe Harbor statement in our shareholder letter published last evening. All comments made today are subject to that Safe Harbor statement.

With that, I’d

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.