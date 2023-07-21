RudyBalasko

Overview and thesis

We already discussed Caesars (NASDAQ:CZR) some time ago, mentioning issues such as exposure to rising rates and rising rents. The stock rallied and performed well during the period, leaving our thesis in the dust. However, we still believe that there is substantial room for disappointment in the upcoming earnings on August 1, 2023, as demand has been weakening and the bottom line is affected by rising costs. We think that as official data showed, the fast growth of Vegas tourism is probably over, and now the company needs to go back to facing the profitability issues.

Las Vegas tourism: data shows that it is cooling at record speed

One very important thing that every Casino investor wants to look at, is the official data published by the Las Vegas Convention Authority. This set of numbers is published monthly and contains extremely useful info such as number of tourists, average room occupancy, gambling revenue, etc. In the case of CZR it is particularly useful because the company is so large that it is responsible for most of those statistics itself.

After we published our bearish article back in October 2022, the data came out strong month after month, signaling that the Vegas market was quickly going back to the pre-Covid levels and beyond. But today things changed, and we can notice a very interesting change after the Q1 closed.

Visitor Volume - 2023 YTD (LVCA)

This chart is derived directly from official data and shows nominal visitor volume and the change of volume YoY on the right axis. As one can notice, Q1 has been really great, and the volume grew as much as 30%. March was particularly successful with record presences and still growing YoY. However, as one can see the last two months (we do not have June data yet, unfortunately), show a very steep decline of growth.

Revenue per Room - 2023 YTD (LVCA)

This trend is also confirmed by other kind of data. This shows a strong decline in growth also in revenue per room, which fell into negative territory in April 2023. This means that hotels in Vegas were actually able to charge less per room compared to 2022 for April!

We think that this data is only the beginning of a prolonged trend of underperformance, as analysts and investors still expect very high results in terms of top-line additions.

The trade: betting against expectations on the bottom line

If we look at what the market (i.e., The Street) is expecting out of the next quarterly results, here's the picture:

Consensus Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

We can notice expected mild growth throughout the second and third quarters (which is later increased to up to 6% for December 2023). This seems reasonable or a bit optimistic at best, and we are not arguing much on analysts' consensus on this point.

However, we continue to cite two major items that are likely affecting the bottom line and thus the margins: (1) higher rents, and (2) higher interest expense. That under CZR accounting, both fall under "interest expense", as rent is accounted as interest in their financial leases.

CZR Income Statement (10-Q)

This is an example from Q1 results, of the increase of interest expense YoY of more than 7.5%. This item is around 21% of revenues which makes a roughly 8% increase highly relevant. We note that the net loss improved dramatically YoY in the first quarter, but as we already mentioned this was a period of exceptional top-line improvement of around 25%. If we keep revenues flat, and with these rising costs, we find it hard to believe the following analysts' EPS estimates:

Consensus EPS (10-Q)

Close to 60% growth of EPS YoY for the second quarter. With a range of estimates that go between 20 and 40 cents per share of profit (not loss!). What are precisely our own estimates for an actual number? We take a close look at what happened in 2022 first. An EPS of 16 cents, with revenues of $2,821 million and interest expense in the $559 million. Assuming revenues are flat, and interest comes at around $600 million for Q2, and assuming the same SG&A margin, we would expect an EPS of around $(0.02). Meaning a net loss of around 2 cents per share, as the excess interest in per-share terms is around $0.18.

What should we expect from an earnings miss? A look at the past and how to structure the position

To assess what would happen we are going back to the past earnings. We noticed that in the last 3 years, we had 6 misses and 5 positive surprises, and 2 flat (i.e., very close to expectations).

Earnings surprises (Seeking Alpha)

We notice the strike of surprises (beats) that CZR has accumulated since the beginning of 2022. We believe that this is an additional point of concern: analyst have been raising their expectations following a series of outperformance. If we look at the stock price performance during these announcements, we will find however a tendency to react very badly to misses, and not so good at beats. In November 2022 they reported a narrow beat and the stock went up 4%. For comparison, in November 2021 they reported record EBITDA but misses revenues, and the stock fell more than 8% in a day.

In our opinion, this shows a significant tail risk toward the downside, for every slight miss we will probably experience higher losses than the upside derived from a beat.

But to avoid any bad surprises and to limit our exposure pre-earnings, we would suggest an alternative strategy to a cash-stock positioning: options. We would opt for a put spread (buying a close put while selling a more OTM put of the same expiration), for the following reasons:

We are taking a position on an expiration close to earnings, which means we are forced to buy at higher implied volatility. We are interested in covering this premium by selling some volatility with the further OTM put.

We are capturing some downside but are aware that drops above 15% are very unlikely, and thus we are comfortable selling a put close to that level.

The setup is very favorable as the max profit to max loss ratio is above 4.

We thus decide to buy the $56 put and sell the $50 put for a total spread (at cost) of $1.40. The expiration chosen is August 4, as the earnings are expected on August 1st. The max profit is capped at the difference between the two strikes, and is $6, meaning the ratio is above 4.2.

Options Pay-off (Option calculator)

This is what the payout and max risk look like. The breakeven point is around $55, or roughly a 5% drop. From that point and beyond we will benefit from substantial gains up to 4.2 times our invested capital.

Risks to our thesis: the opposite case

As always it is smart to think about the opposite case, and with earnings trades, it is very important to do so. This is also one of the reasons why we structured our position with a put spread rather than a cash put or worse, a cash short. We are aware that given the high number of analysts on both the sell and buy-side following this name, it is possible that much information is priced in, and it could not play out as expected. In particular, the stock may react positively even at a miss, invalidating the past outcomes during earnings releases.

Or CZR may actually beat expectations and rally more than 10% or 15% in one single day. However, we are confident in our data sources, and we have been very risk aware in limiting our risk to a fraction of what could be gained in case of a positive outcome.

Conclusion

We are expecting that CZR will miss their next earnings as expectations on the bottom line seem too optimistic. We believe that weaker traffic in Vegas, along with high pressure on interest and rent expenses, will be responsible for a significant EPS miss. This may drive down the stock price significantly given also the past track record of strong reactions on earnings misses. We however suggest structuring the position as a put spread to limit the downside while capturing some generous upside.