Caesars: An Interesting (Bearish) Play For The Upcoming Earnings

Hydra Research
Summary

  • We think that Caesars is set to disappoint consensus on its EPS at the upcoming earnings release. This is suggested by weakening demand and rising costs.
  • Official data indicates a decline in Las Vegas tourism and revenue per room, which will likely lead to weak top-line growth YoY.
  • Rising rates and rent costs will at the same time aggressively affect margins through higher interest expense, likely leading to a miss on the EPS estimates of 60% YoY growth.
  • We suggest a put spread strategy to limit potential losses and capture potential gains, as we expect the company to miss its next earnings and thus be exposed to considerable downside.

Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino

RudyBalasko

Overview and thesis

We already discussed Caesars (NASDAQ:CZR) some time ago, mentioning issues such as exposure to rising rates and rising rents. The stock rallied and performed well during the period, leaving our thesis in the dust. However, we still believe that there

This article was written by

Hydra Research
We focus on special situations and deep value plays. We are open to L/S positioning that allows us to capture inefficiencies both on the upside and downside. For the long positioning, we like to spot asymmetric opportunities where the downside is relatively limited and the upside is not understood by the market - like restructurings, spin-offs, takeover targets, etc. We are a research group and from time to time we also take positions in the stocks we discuss publicly here on Seeking Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Mfw all
Today, 3:37 PM
The other reason the stock may go down is because staying at a Caesars property is now terrible. To save money they have cut staff, raised prices and cut back perks every where. The line to just check in is hours rather than minutes. People will stop staying at the properties if they only care about the stock price.
Hydra Research
Today, 3:42 PM
@Mfw all True. I think this philosophy on cutting costs vs. offering a good/premium service is a real debate. I think eventually they will have less and less freedom in being able to profitably offer a premium service because of costs like interest and rent being beyond their control. This will ultimately damage the entire brand.
