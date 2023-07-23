Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
What Recession? Earn Lifelong Income: Realty Income

Jul. 23, 2023 12:30 PM ETRealty Income Corporation (O)31 Comments
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • You need to be prepared for a recession, whether one is coming or not.
  • The best places to earn income are from everyday places.
  • Own the land, not the buildings on it.
Recession Warning Green Road Sign Over Dramatic Clouds and Sky.

Feverpitched

Co-authored with Treading Softly

A friend texted me the other day and asked me how I was doing – I hope you have friends who are like this. Just out of the blue, reach out and check in on you.

This article was written by

Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
103.56K Followers
The #1 Service for Income Investors and Retirees, +9% dividend yield.

I am a former Investment and Commercial Banker with over 35 years of experience in the field. I have been advising both individuals and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991.

Our unique Income Method fuels our portfolio and generates yields of +9% alongside steady capital gains. We have generated 16% average annual returns for our 7,500+ members, so they see their portfolios grow even while living off of their income! Join us for a 2-week free trial and get access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% overall yield. Our motto is: No one needs to invest alone!

In addition to being a former Certified Public Accountant ("CPA") from the State of Arizona (License # 8693-E), I hold a BS Degree from Indiana University, Bloomington, and a Masters degree from Thunderbird School of Global Management (Arizona). I currently serve as a CEO of Aiko Capital Ltd, an investment research company incorporated in the UK. My Research and Articles have been featured on Forbes, Yahoo Finance, TheStreet, Investing.com, ETFdailynews, NASDAQ.Com, FXEmpire, and of course, on Seeking Alpha.

The service is supported by a large team of seasoned income authors who specialize in all sub-sectors of the high-yield space to bring you the best available opportunities. By having 6 experts on your side, each of whom invest in our own recommendations, you can count on the best advice. (We wouldn't follow it ourselves if we didn't truly believe it!)

In addition to myself, our experts include:

1) Treading Softly

2) Beyond Saving

3) Philip Mause

4) PendragonY

5) Hidden Opportunities

We cover all aspects and sectors in the high yield space including dividend stocks, CEFs, baby bonds, preferreds, REITs, and more! To learn more about “High Dividend Opportunities” and see if you qualify for a free trial, please check out our landing page:

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Hidden Opportunities all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities. Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (31)

Geloo profile picture
Geloo
Today, 3:08 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (737)
I like it, but I’m at 3.6% allocation, probably enough for my portfolio.
RhythmMethod profile picture
RhythmMethod
Today, 2:47 PM
Premium
Comments (143)
I was adding lightly <60. It is a strong hold in my income, with a possible growth section of the port.
T
1TurboTrader
Today, 2:16 PM
Premium
Comments (348)
Buy HRZN w same stability but twice the divided compare the graphs side by side and see for yourself SCM GLAD etc. Don’t take my word for it look at a duration of time - 5 year 1 year 2 year whatever on all of them and compare then factor in dividends

.
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 2:19 PM
Premium
Comments (10.42K)
@1TurboTrader
Sorry there's absolutely zero comparison regarding stability between these two... O is far and away much more stable company with an A- investment grade rating vs Hrzn..... with much less risk as well
p
pyrotechnic67
Today, 2:33 PM
Comments (2K)
@Income4ever aka Cyclenut Whatever. If you want widows and orphans stuff load up on O. I don't. Too stingy with the div.
T
1TurboTrader
Today, 3:15 PM
Premium
Comments (348)
@Income4ever aka Cyclenut really look as far out as you like
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 2:09 PM
Premium
Comments (10.42K)
"Own the land, not the buildings on it."
How does this comment in the opening apply to O ?
ADC yes but O ... no
car7453 profile picture
car7453
Today, 2:11 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (11)
@Income4ever aka Cyclenut Yes. I was surprised as well 😅
p
pyrotechnic67
Today, 2:33 PM
Comments (2K)
@Income4ever aka Cyclenut But I like the sentiment. As they say, "They ain't making any more of it."
g
gjakust
Today, 1:41 PM
Premium
Comments (222)
If it gets closer to $55 I may buy.
Steven Moreno profile picture
Steven Moreno
Today, 1:59 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (551)
@gjakust Dream on! But maybe you 10 years to wait?
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 2:02 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (31.78K)
@gjakust It did dip to the ~$57 range in recent months. Investors will often have the recency bias when there are market rallies. Ultimately it comes down to how much you want to focus on the day to day market movements vs passively collect dividend income. I am a happy buyer at current levels. Thank you for commenting.
g
gjakust
Today, 2:05 PM
Premium
Comments (222)
@Rida Morwa Yeah, I missed it at that price point. Shame on me. I'll keep watching. Love your columns!!
billinsd profile picture
billinsd
Today, 1:04 PM
Comments (4.68K)
O is my largest position by far
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 2:02 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (31.78K)
@billinsd Glad you are happy with your investment. Thank you for commenting.
louswanny profile picture
louswanny
Today, 1:01 PM
Comments (8)
Why take 4.9% when baby bonds are getting 8%. love the company but I can’t get past the low income level
G
Gamecock1
Today, 1:17 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (75)
@louswanny clearly you didn’t see the long term appreciation which is impressive without reinvesting dividends. No bond can come close
d
dean3084
Today, 1:58 PM
Comments (887)
@Gamecock1 I just checked the one year chart and Big O is down 12%. If you bought in 2020 you would be up big time or even in Oct 2022 up 11% or so. Timing is paramount. I'll be looking for a lower entry point.
7822751
Today, 2:02 PM
Comments (351)
@Gamecock1 Agreed on the appreciation point. A good income portfolio although has a mix of both income producing REITS with history of appreciation and increasing dividends like O (and like WPC, NNN, ESS) + some good quality baby bonds & preferreds. My guess is that the appreciation over the long term plus growing dividends will make a REIT like O a winner over fixed yield income plays, but I am hedging my bets with some of both.
G
Glenn72
Today, 12:36 PM
Premium
Comments (166)
Just wondering about the 450 Walgreens Boots stores that are closing and how this will effect O as their 2nd largest tenent?
Biggest stock holder profile picture
Biggest stock holder
Today, 2:09 PM
Premium
Comments (7)
@Glenn72 this is the reason I sold O recently on the climb and bought bonds
7822751
Today, 2:14 PM
Comments (351)
@Glenn72 The exact exposure may be unknowable to an outside investor at this point, but I'd say rather minimal risk. Hopefully, when O picked their Walgreen purchases they focused on the ones with good locations, community demographics, long leases, etc. and not the stinkers in the middle of nowhere. My money is on the management of O that they did their due diligence and have better locations which are less likely to be closed. The number Walgreens is closing is only like 5% of their stores, so 95% will still be going strong. My thinking is most of O's properties are in the 95%.
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 2:20 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (31.78K)
@Glenn72 Walgreens is closing 150 of its U.S. stores. (out of 8,699 stores in the country). Drug stores represent 5.8% of O's annual rent while Walgreens represents 3.6%
Speaking of the UK, O operates 232 properties in the country representing ~10% of the annual rent.

as O is well diversified across industries and tenants, I am not worried about any material impact to O from this change.
