Applied Materials: Excessive AI Hype Drives Semiconductor Stock Overvaluation

solarseven/iStock via Getty Images

This year, the semiconductor industry has been nearly the best-performing market segment. The iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) has risen by almost 50% YTD, compared to 42% for the technology sector and 18% for the S&P 500. All three factors have significantly outperformed small caps, with the Russell 2000 up only ~11% this year. Accordingly, semiconductor stocks have benefited from a particularly extreme rally among large-cap stocks, particularly those in the technology sector. Of course, market and social interest in artificial intelligence advancements have boosted the industry's performance, causing its share prices to return to near-peak levels.

In my view, Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) is a particularly interesting example because it is the major supplier of semiconductor manufacturing equipment in North America. Accordingly, its sales can be highly volatile as it depends on the growth of the industry as a whole for its sales. Further, superior chip technologies benefit the company by encouraging foundries to buy newer manufacturing equipment. Today, the company is experiencing strong sales growth, rising 6% YoY. However, during 2021, its annual sales growth was briefly over 40%, signifying it is at the tail-end of a significant growth spurt. See below:

Data by YCharts

AMAT's share price is near its all-time high after contracting by nearly 50% in 2022. The stock performed exceptionally well from May to June, rising by over 25% as market attraction expanded regarding artificial intelligence technologies.

The stock's valuation remains historically elevated by around 60-80%; however, it is lower than in 2021. Of course, AMAT's forward "P/E" ratio of 19X is on the high end, so its valuation will fall with rising long-term interest rates as its estimated future cash flows are discounted to a greater extent. Accounting for the interest-rate effect on equity valuations and the decline in AMAT's sales growth rate, the stock trades at a record valuation - specifically, a record premium to its estimated discounted future cash flows. With that in mind, I believe it is an opportune time to look closer at the stock and its industry to assess better its true value potential, particularly in light of changing economic demands.

AI Will Not Boost AMAT's Sales Anytime Soon

To me, there is no doubt that the rapid expansion of AI technologies will profoundly impact the human experience with technology over the coming years and decades. Further, it looks pretty likely that the growth we've already seen in this technology and future innovations will lead to considerable adoption across commercial and non-commercial activities. This change will require a significant increase in the need for greater quality and quantity of semiconductors. However, translating that outlook to a stock valuation can be difficult as this change's timeline, associated investment costs, and net profitability remain unclear.

In my view, investors today are heavily overestimating the speed of adoption and the profitability of semiconductor companies. Today, AI technology has only progressed to the point where it is beginning to have serious commercial value, crossing the line from a "gimmick" or theoretical technology late last year. As innovations in this technology are pursued by large corporations and independent innovators (as it is mainly open source), I anticipate a significant series of technological advancements will be made over the coming five years. By then, when the technology has reached greater maturity, it will have superior commercial value, likely driving greater semiconductor demand. However, I do not believe AMAT and others will see significant sales from AI for several years.

Further, improved AI demands may offset falling demand for new smartphone and computer semiconductors. The development of smartphones in 2007 may follow a similar pattern to AI. For example, AMAT saw essentially no sales growth from 2006 to ~2015 during the initial years of tremendous smartphone technology expansion. However, around ten years after the iPhone was introduced, there was a considerable increase in AMAT's sales as companies required much greater semiconductor manufacturing equipment to keep up with the trend. The delay was extended because increased smartphone-related chip demand was offset by falling laptop and PC chip demand over that period.

Today, people are buying new smartphones at a much slower pace and owning phones for longer as new phone models are not as different from their predecessors as in the early 2010s. Further, surveys suggest many people are becoming less enamored with their smartphones, contributing to declines in the "upgrade culture" of the 2010s. As we saw increased smartphone innovation replace computer demand, I strongly suspect AI-related demand will replace waning smartphone-related demand. Again, unlike pure-play foundries, Applied Materials are extremely innovation dependent because it derives sales from the Capital Expenditures of foundries. Thus, I believe AMAT's sales decline as demand for smartphone (and related) chip manufacturing equipment may fall, only to be slowly replaced by demand associated with AI technology.

The data generally confirm this trend. Today, semiconductor sales usually are sliding globally, causing the industry to reduce capacity utilization. However, the industry's capacity is expanding quickly, at around 10% over the past year, the fastest growth rate since ~2016. The US PPI for semiconductor equipment is significantly elevated, as well as Japan's total billings for chipmaking equipment (data only readily available for Japan). See below:

Data by YCharts

Overall, these data present an apparent picture of what is happening in the industry today. Demand for chips was much more significant than supply from 2020-2021, leading to a widespread shortage and excess profits for foundries. As a result, chip companies greatly expanded CapEx levels, with Intel's (INTC) and TSMC's (TSM) CapEx rising by 110% and 93%, respectively, since January 2021. Those two companies are critical customers for AMAT, so it has seen significant sales growth of a similar magnitude to the increase in the CapEx of those two firms.

Looking forward, it seems very likely that the recent declines in global chip sales and US chipmaker capacity utilization will result in lower demand for capacity investments. Today, AMAT benefits from investments in capacity due to the shortage, which does not persist today. Indeed, the semiconductor market has been pushed into a glut today due to overly aggressive capacity expansions, almost inevitably implying a sharp decline in manufacturing equipment demand over the coming year or more.

What Is AMAT Worth Today?

The current consensus is that AMAT's EPS and sales will decline slightly through the end of 2024 (a ~10% decline), rising due to the advent of new technological demands. AMAT's total expected sales and EPS growth through 2027 is about 26% or around 5-6% per year. In my view, that is not a sufficiently high growth rate to justify the stock's elevated valuation today. Further, I suspect AMAT may face a larger-than-expected decline in sales and operating income over the coming two years. AMAT's sales growth and operating margins are robustly correlated to Japan's chipmaking equipment growth and the US manufacturing PMI. See below:

Data by YCharts

The boom in chipmaking equipment demand is over, with that demand likely falling over the coming two years. The US manufacturing PMI is currently at a very low 46, the lowest figure since 2008, excluding the 2020 temporary decline. That figure strongly indicates a growth decline in total US (and therefore global) manufacturing economic strength. Thus, it is no surprise that the figure is strongly associated with Japan's manufacturing equipment sales fluctuations and Applied Material's stability.

Given this clear indication of a manufacturing recession, it is likely that AMAT's operating margins should slip back to the ~20% level while its sales may decline by 10-20%. Together, that would equate to a ~45% decline in total operating income. While that outlook may seem extreme, such a decline would only put AMAT's operating income back to its 2018-2021 range. Indeed, I suspect its operating income could fall more significantly under a significant or prolonged recession. Again, AMAT is much riskier than most in the industry because its sales depend on the CapEx levels of other chipmakers. With firms like Intel seeing massive sales declines today, I suspect it will soon considerably slash its CapEx budget, impairing AMAT's sales.

In my view, based on this recessionary outlook, the immediate trends in the industry, and AMAT's business model, I suspect AMAT's EPS will fall to the $2 to $4 range and remain in that range through 2025-2026. Again, the company's EPS ranged from ~2017 to 2020, and its improved sales since 2021 largely stem from the one-off chip shortage catalyst that year. After that, improved AI-related chip demand may improve the company's growth outlook. Of course, since AI-related chips will need superior technology compared to most existing chips (see Micron's points), AMAT will need to invest in its own technologies to cater to advancements for its customers. Thus, while a road to growth exists, it is long, expensive, and will not be linear.

Further, AMAT's overall growth potential is constrained by falling demand for smartphone, computer, and vehicle semiconductors. China's recent chip metal export ban and the US's chip export bans also present a significant risk factor for AMAT's growth and immediate profitability. Considering these factors, I do not expect AMAT to see substantial earnings growth over most of the 2020s. Of course, significant technological improvements in the mid-2000s only benefited AMAT in the mid-2010s. Thus, today's technical innovations, such as AI, may more realistically help AMAT by the 2030s. Accordingly, I believe AMAT is significantly overvalued today, but it could offer long-term value if its stock price declines substantially.

Personally, I would not buy AMAT at a forward "P/E" over 13X, with my forward EPS outlook for the stock (2024 EPS) being ~$4, equating to a share-price target of $52. While that is around 60% below its current price, AMAT was trading near or below that price for years before 2021. Again, its 2021-2022 performance was stellar, primarily driven by one-off factors associated with the abnormal economic circumstances created in 2020 (notably, excessive stimulus-driven economic demand and artificially constrained supply via lockdowns). Accordingly, its TTM EPS likely bares little reflection of its long-term value, as that is primarily driven by an excessive increase in CapEx spending from chipmakers. This trend is now clearly reversing.

The Bottom Line

Overall, I am very bearish on AMAT and believe it will soon fall substantially in value. In my view, the stock is significantly overvalued for two reasons. Firstly, there are unreasonable expectations that its strong sales will continue (with customer sales levels implying a significant impending CapEx decline). Secondly, highly unreasonable expectations are that AI technology will result in an immediate and significant increase in sales and earnings growth. Again, I expect AI will fuel growth for AMAT, but that may not substantially benefit its free cash flow until the 2030s.

While the company may market itself as an "AI" powerhouse, we must realize that its managers are biased toward driving investment interest and need not paint clearly reasonable expectations. Indeed, I expect AMAT will be a major AI-related company, but not as quickly and profoundly as most currently estimate. As investors and analysts reassess this view and better understand the recessionary trend impacting the sector, I believe AMAT will face a sizeable negative re-pricing. Indeed, the stock's notable 4-5% decline on Thursday after making a "double-top" with its 2021 peak is a strong technical indication the stock has made a new peak.

I believe it is a solid short opportunity today, with AMAT's technical and fundamental outlook pointing lower. Short interest in the stock is meager at 1.6%. Its option-implied volatility is also remarkably subdued at the 14th percentile of its typical range. Those figures imply the possibility of a short-squeeze on AMAT is virtually inexistent and that put options on AMAT are potentially discounted, offering a solid way to bet against the stock with defined risk.

Of course, while I strongly suspect AMAT has made a new peak, it is a riskier short opportunity due to its significant historical volatility. Further, the most prominent risk in betting against the stock is excessive speculative hype and media attention surrounding AI. As last seen in 2021 (see ARK Investments), eras of media attention surrounding new technology can easily cause stock valuations to reach outlandish heights compared to company fundamentals. Thus, while I believe AMAT will decline, I would refrain from betting against it should it rise to a new all-time high of >$150, as that could follow a larger speculative rally.