Applied Materials: Excessive AI Hype Drives Semiconductor Stock Overvaluation

Harrison Schwartz
Summary

  • Semiconductor stocks have boomed this year due to excessive media hype surrounding AI, despite relatively significant sales declines from major chipmakers.
  • Applied Materials will eventually benefit from AI-related demand but will require significant capital investments, so it may not boost its FCF until the 2030s.
  • AI-related demand growth may be largely offset by falling demand for smartphone and computer semiconductor manufacturing equipment, particularly as smartphone innovation slows.
  • Slowing US manufacturing strength and falling chipmaking manufacturing equipment sales in Japan imply a significant impending reversal to AMAT's sales and operating margins.
  • In the long run, AI is an opportunity for AMAT; however, I believe the stock may lose over half of its value as investors reassess its more-immediate fundamentals.

AI Artificial Intelligence Computer CPU chip

solarseven/iStock via Getty Images

This year, the semiconductor industry has been nearly the best-performing market segment. The iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) has risen by almost 50% YTD, compared to 42% for the technology sector and 18% for the S&P 500. All three factors

Harrison Schwartz
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in AMAT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

jarhead999 profile picture
jarhead999
Today, 3:59 PM
Premium
Comments (346)
Author, check out AMAT , 1st new platform in 10 yrs, best in class..
jarhead999 profile picture
jarhead999
Today, 3:52 PM
Premium
Comments (346)
Your article is silly, latest count 78 fabs coming on line mid 2024 through 2026, How do you think they make chip, dah, it's called equipment...
S
SMF_USR
Today, 3:43 PM
Comments (1.91K)
“33 new fabs started construction in 2022; 28 planned for 2023
Last year the semiconductor industry started building 23 new fabs, reports SEMI, this year it has started building 33 new fabs and next year it will start on another 28.”

www.electronicsweekly.com/...

Also thanks to Moore’s law, we have reached a limit where it’s not possible to keep stepping down in nodes for mass production. That means every new incremental chip (above today’s run rate) that is required will need to come from a new fab.

If the industry is going to grow at its projected 7-10% cagr by 2030, the same amount of additional capacity would have to be built in the next 7 years as had been built in the last 60 years. This is before any AI hype.

There are only 5 key producers of all semiconductor capital equipment - Asml, amat, lrcx, toely, klac.

Do with this info what you will.
