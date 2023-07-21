Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Comerica: Undemanding Valuation, But Not A Lot Of Positive Catalysts

Jul. 21, 2023 3:29 PM ETComerica Incorporated (CMA)
Stephen Simpson
Summary

  • Comerica's second quarter earnings beat expectations, but it was a low-quality beat and management lowered guidance for the remainder of the year.
  • Loan growth has remained healthy, but spreads are shrinking faster than expected as deposit costs continue to rise and Comerica saw worse-than-average erosion in non-interest-bearing deposits this quarter.
  • Comerica's outlook isn't impressive with deposit cost pressure, weaker loan demand, weak operating leverage, and the potential of higher credit costs all acting as potential headwinds.
  • Comerica shares seem undervalued, but that's common across the sector now and I don't see many company-specific drivers that stand out positively for Comerica.
Comerica Bank office is shown in San Diego, CA, USA on July 9, 2022. Comerica Incorporated is a financial services company.

JHVEPhoto

When I last wrote about Comerica (NYSE:CMA), I commented on the somewhat unusual position I was in recommending a bank I didn’t like all that much mostly on the basis of what I thought was an overly

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

