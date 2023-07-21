Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sixth Street Specialty Lending: The 9.4% Dividend Yield Is Getting Fatter

Summary

  • Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. is paying out a 9.4% regular dividend yield.
  • This was 119% covered by fiscal 2023 first quarter net investment income.
  • The business development company's spillover income of $0.87 per share is set to power future supplementals through 2023 and 2024.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has been a strong performer in 2023, with its common shares up a big 15% on a total return basis. The business development company ("BDC") is focused on providing capital to middle-market

The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms. By Leo Imasuen

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

The risk premium between BDC's and other "safe" assets is being compressed each time the Fed raises rates and think it will be more difficult for investors to reconcile the small premium they receive (9.4% yield vs 5% yield in a savings or CD). I'm still invested in TSLX, but need to see them raise their base dividend soon or will be looking elsewhere.
