Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PayPal And FedNow: Why The Fears Are Overblown

Jul. 21, 2023 4:03 PM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)2 Comments
Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • PayPal continues to trade as one of the most undervalued tech stocks today.
  • FedNow would allow for instantaneous cash transfers for consumers, but should not impact PayPal's core payment processing business.
  • PayPal's proposed sale of BNPL assets may help accelerate its already robust share repurchase program.
  • I reiterate my strong buy rating for the stock.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Best Of Breed Growth Stocks get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

9th Annual HOPE Global Forums

Derek White

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) is one of the few tech stocks still trading at deep value valuations. The tough macro environment has pressured top-line growth, though the company is making great progress on boosting profit margins. Some investors may be worried that

Sign Up For My Premium Service "Best of Breed Growth Stocks"

After a historic valuation reset, the growth investing landscape has changed. Get my best research at your fingertips today. 

Get access to Best of Breed Growth Stocks:

  • My portfolio of the highest quality growth stocks.
  • My best 10 investment reports monthly.
  • My top picks in the beaten down tech sector.
  • My investing strategy for the current market.
  • and much more

Subscribe to Best of Breed Growth Stocks Today!

This article was written by

Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
28.98K Followers
High conviction investment ideas in the winners of tomorrow.

Julian Lin is a top ranked financial analyst. Julian Lin runs Best Of Breed Growth Stocks, a research service uncovering high conviction ideas in the winners of tomorrow. 

Get access to his highest conviction ideas here


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PYPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long all positions in the Best of Breed Growth Stocks Portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Risk0 profile picture
Risk0
Today, 4:27 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (549)
good addendum as i feel fednow hit the news everywhere & managed to stifle Paypal. i assume SQ also affected but its had the better recent run.

many other countries have the equivalent of fednow, including UK & most of Europe, & people still use Paypal because of its indirect nature of transfer, in the same way that one uses Paypal rather than cc for online shopping perhaps, security & ease of one app for all. (most use cc for gas in USA despite the surcharge).
j
jvpiter
Today, 4:23 PM
Premium
Comments (1.83K)
India has a government payments service like this too, and it has become very popular. However, it did not and will not eliminate competition from this space. Google pay and paytm are still very popular there
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.