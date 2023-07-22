Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Central Banks, Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Coca-Cola And Boeing

Jul. 22, 2023 10:30 AM ETSavers Value Village, Inc. (SVV), KGS, FIHL, GENK, PG, PCG, WBD
SA Stocks To Watch
The earnings season hits full swing next week with 150 S&P companies due to report. The list of heavy hitters due up at the earnings plate includes Microsoft (MSFT) (preview), Meta Platforms (META) (preview), Boeing (BA) (analysis), and Coca-Cola (KO) (analysis). Outside of the earnings arena, the negotiations between United Parcel Service (UPS) and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters on a new labor contract that covers about 340,000 workers will be closely watched ahead of the expiration date of July 31. The strike potential has broad economic implications, with UPS handling roughly 28% of the 75 million packages delivered in the U.S. on a typical day, roughly split equally between businesses and homes. UPS and the Teamsters Union are scheduled to resume talks on July 25.

The calendar also includes a couple of major central bank meetings. The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to boost interest rates a quarter point after being on hold at the June FOMC meeting. While inflation and the economy are both cooling, the statement from the Fed is anticipated to keep the existing policy rate guidance in place and reiterate that it will remain data dependent. Meanwhile, across the pond, the European Central Bank is forecast to raise its benchmark rate by 25 basis points and not rule out another rate hike in September.

SA Stocks To Watch
Our news team's weekend preview of upcoming IPOs, earnings reports, conference presentations, investor days, IPO lockup expirations, FDA decisions, Barron's mentions, and other key events that could impact stocks.

