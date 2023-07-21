Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Northland Power: Great Execution, Bright Future, And Positioned For Growth

Jul. 21, 2023 4:11 PM ETNorthland Power Inc. (NPI:CA), NPIFF
Shri Upadhyaya profile picture
Shri Upadhyaya
434 Followers

Summary

  • Northland Power has a great portfolio of projects, strong revenue growth, and operational cash flow that makes it one of the quality companies in the renewable energy sector.
  • The company also has a robust portfolio of projects in the pipeline that sets it up well for the future.
  • To get exposure to the renewable energy industry, this stock will be my first buy.

Closeup of little boy blowing a wind turbine toy and studying how green energy works from a young age - Concept of future generation and enewable Energy

Bruby/iStock via Getty Images

Renewable energy companies are great from an environmental and virtue-signaling standpoint, but they have always been challenging as businesses. They are capital-intensive as there are high upfront costs and there is always competition from conventional energy sources which

This article was written by

Shri Upadhyaya profile picture
Shri Upadhyaya
434 Followers
I have a deep seated passion for investing and I am always on the lookout for opportunities that are under appreciated and most over looked. Most of the popular adages of investing sound good to the ears but are not practical. The only thing that matters is drawdown and CAGR. As such I design my portfolio to have minimal drawdown and protect investment at the base case scenario but maximize CAGR on the most optimistic scenario. In my hunt for opportunities I give no regard to the popularity of the stock and instead rely on my own intelligence and analysis to make my decisions. This has served me well throughout my investing journey of the last 8 years and I hope my work benefits my readers as well!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in NPI:CA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.