Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Phillip Morris' Tobacco Prospects Are Smoking Indeed

Jul. 23, 2023 10:00 AM ETPhilip Morris International Inc. (PM)2 Comments
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
7.36K Followers

Summary

  • Consumer demand for tobacco products remains robust, despite the sustained hike in Average Selling Prices, contributing to PM's expanding shipment volumes and gross margins.
  • The management also intensified its investments in the IQOS ILUMA, easily expanding the smoke-free segment's top line and global market share.
  • However, this cadence has triggered a decline in its operating margins and FCF generation, potentially moderating its next dividend hike in FQ3'23.
  • Then again, we remain confident about PM's execution, due to the accelerating growth in the global IQOS users, with the US launch likely occurring by 2024/ 2025.
Smoking

porpeller/iStock via Getty Images

PM Continues To Execute A Robust Tobacco Investment Thesis

We previously covered Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) in May 2023, discussing its potential entry to the US smoke-free market by 2024, thanks to the reassigned IQOS rights from Altria (

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
7.36K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

T
The Reasonable Man
Today, 11:21 AM
Premium
Comments (707)
Good article, thanks. The CEO recently said that the company is not interested in pursuing recreational marijuana use and is instead focused on pursuing opportunities in the medical use area. I think this ‘crawl before you walk’ strategy is a good one. Management is appropriately focused on paying down debt and positioning itself for a strong future. IMO, MO and BTI are better buys currently. Best of luck.
Jakob Mayer profile picture
Jakob Mayer
Today, 11:29 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (81)
@The Reasonable Man if you're looking for value, I'd add BTI instead of MO. Similar valuation for a much better diversified company and a decent new categories portfolio. Obviously PM has the highest quality among the three but also a justified premium valuation.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.