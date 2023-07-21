Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

GameStop: Turnaround Possible

Jul. 21, 2023 4:27 PM ETGameStop Corp. (GME)
Vlad Deshkovich profile picture
Vlad Deshkovich
1.25K Followers

Summary

  • GameStop has seen significant volatility in its shares as well as changes in its business, including a new executive chairman and a strategic pivot back to a focus on brick-and-mortar retailing.
  • Nonetheless, despite struggling with revenue growth and profitability, I believe GameStop has maintained a robust balance sheet and has the capital structure to potentially turn its business around.
  • The company's strategy now includes using its retail stores as fulfillment centers for digital orders, and leveraging its brand recognition from the meme stock frenzy could help improve its prospects.
  • The picture here is that a turnaround is credible but that we don't have any indicators as of yet that it is happening.
  • Until we start to see movement on financial metrics, I will rate it a hold.

GameStop Prepares to Report Quarterly Earnings

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Overview

GameStop (NYSE:GME) is a company that most of us have heard about by now, one way or another. Widely considered to have been the first, as well as the most significant, of what are now referred to as 'meme

This article was written by

Vlad Deshkovich profile picture
Vlad Deshkovich
1.25K Followers
Proprietary trader primarily covering technology and financial stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.