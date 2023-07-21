Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (BLX) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.65K Followers

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 21, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Carlos Raad - Investor Relations Officer

Jorge Salas - Chief Executive Officer

Ana de Mendez - Chief Financial Officer

Samuel Canineu - Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gilberto Garcia - Barclays

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Bladex's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. A slide presentation is accompanying today's webcast and is also available on the Investors section of the company's website www.bladex.com. There'll be an opportunity for you to ask questions at the end of today's presentation. Please note today's conference call is being recorded. As a reminder, all participants will be in listen-only mode.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Carlos Raad, Investor Relations Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

Carlos Raad

Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining our second quarter 2023 earnings call. Before we begin our presentation, allow me to remind you that certain statements made during the course of this discussion may constitute forward-looking statements which are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ, including factors that may be beyond the company's control. For a description of this risk, please refer to our filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and our earnings release.

Speaking on today's call is our CEO, Jorge Salas, and our CFO, Ana de Mendez. Also joining us today are some of my colleagues from the executive team that will be available for the Q&A.

With this, let me turn the call to Jorge. Please go ahead.

Jorge Salas

Thank you, Carlos, and good morning everyone joining us today. I'm excited to share our

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.