Celsius Holdings: Formidable Rival To Monster Beverage

Jul. 21, 2023 5:13 PM ETCelsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH)3 Comments
Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
933 Followers

Summary

  • Celsius Holdings, maker of Celsius-branded functional drinks and liquid supplements, has one of the most compelling growth trajectories in the entire market.
  • Fueled by a partnership with PepsiCo, Celsius is greatly positioned to capitalize on the fastest-growing segment in the beverage market, giving Monster Beverage Corp a run for its money.
  • With margins expanding and growth accelerating, many doubters must be wondering if they were wrong with their analysis of the company.
  • So, let's dig deeper into the company's growth prospects and profitability drivers, and see if there's still meat left on the bone after a 43% surge year-to-date.

CELSIUS Arctic Vibe Launch Party

Romain Maurice/Getty Images Entertainment

Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH), maker of Celsius-branded functional drinks and liquid supplements, has one of the most compelling growth trajectories in the entire market. Fueled by a partnership and distribution agreement with PepsiCo (PEP

This article was written by

Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
933 Followers
I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at a reasonable price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever. I hope to publish articles covering such companies approximately 3 times per week, with extensive quarterly follow-ups and constant updates.I'm an MBA graduate with L.L.B in law and I work as a financial analyst at a large pension fund.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
Article Update Today, 5:38 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (538)
Thanks for reading my article!

If you'd like to receive a notification when I publish my next article please hit the follow button.

I would love to hear your thoughts / suggestions / questions regarding my analysis.
T
Theranchhand
Today, 5:32 PM
Premium
Comments (90)
One of my best shorter term (3 plus years) gainers I own (almost a 4 bagger). I drink it too, several times a week, and see plenty of runway for it over the decade to come. I do have a much smaller position in MNST as well as though their trajectory may be slower it should be steadier. I’m staying with both the next 5-10 years and appreciate the article.
Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
Today, 5:41 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (538)
@Theranchhand Thank you for the comment! Much appreciated.

I think both will provide market-beating returns, as long as the energy market will grow at the expected pace.

And a truly great investment by you, three years ago it was much harder to see the potential.
