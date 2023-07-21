Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Fevertree Drinks: Even Upgraded Margin Guidance Won't Justify Current Valuations

Jul. 21, 2023 5:20 PM ETFevertree Drinks PLC (FQVTF)
Summary

  • London-based mixer drinks manufacturer Fevertree Drinks has seen a 46% increase in its stock price year-to-date, with a 15% increase in the last couple of weeks alone.
  • With no clear impetus from the company, I believe the stock's rise can be attributed to an improved inflation environment, with the company expecting to drive margin improvements.
  • However, it seems currently considered overvalued, with doubts over whether growth can meet expectations given slowdowns in its key markets, leading to a recommendation to hold the stock.

Since I last wrote about the London-based mixer drinks manufacturer and brand Fevertree Drinks (OTCPK:FQVTF) in January this year, it has seen an impressive 46% increase year-to-date [YTD]. 15% of this increase has come in the past couple of weeks

Manika is an investment researcher and writer as well as a macroeconomist, with a focus on converting big-picture trends into actionable investment ideas. She has worked in investment management, stock broking and investment banking. As an entrepreneur, running her own research firm, she received the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women scholarship for certification in business. She is also a public speaker, having shared her views at multiple international forums and has been quoted in leading international media. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

