Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

4 Factor Dividend Growth Portfolio - Deep Dive Analysis

Jul. 21, 2023 5:26 PM ETAMAT, CRH, FDX, KLAC, LRCX, MPWR, NTES, NVDA, SCHD, TSM, WST1 Comment
Dividend Yield Theorist profile picture
Dividend Yield Theorist
6.19K Followers

Summary

  • My portfolio based on the stock selection methodology of The Dow Jones US Dividend 100 Index has returned 21.72% since its inception 8.5 months ago.
  • This deep dive analysis tested the contribution that each of the 4 factors played on the final return of the portfolio.
  • I performed simple linear regression analysis and single and multi-factor analysis which generated surprising results.

Business finance data analytics graph chart and smart digital marketing management concept, Businessman use the laptop to work marketing analysis chart strategic planning for sustainable development

NongAsimo

4 Factor Dividend Growth Portfolio

For the last 8.5 months I've been live testing a theory based on the stock selection methodology of SCHDs underlying index, The Dow Jones US Dividend 100 Index. The latest results of the actual portfolio can

This article was written by

Dividend Yield Theorist profile picture
Dividend Yield Theorist
6.19K Followers
I have a masters degree in Analytics from Northwestern University and a bachelors degree in Accounting. I have worked in the investment arena for over 10 years starting as an analyst and working my way up to a management role. Dividend investing is a personal hobby and I look forward to sharing my thoughts with the Seeking Alpha community. In addition to being a contributor here on Seeking Alpha I publish informative videos on YouTube using the following channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVh4UdktgeaPx8Ndm-j72xg

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD, NVDA, WST, TSM, AMAT, LRCX, MPWR, KLAC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

E
Emphyrio-sh
Today, 6:00 PM
Premium
Comments (39)
Very, very interesting! Thank you! Am l correct that you will add more strategies? The original with 30 stocks, but add same strategy with 20 stocks AND additional one strategy with equal weighted? Or do you mean something else?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.